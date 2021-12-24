S.listItem() .title("Product Pages") .id("productPages") .icon(Icon) .child( S.documentTypeList("productPage") .title("Product Pages") .menuItems(S.documentTypeList("productPage").getMenuItems()) .filter("_type == $type") .params({ type: "productPage" }) .child((documentId) => S.document() .documentId(documentId) .views(Views({ type: "productPage" })) ) )

S.list() .title("Content") .items([ ...S.documentTypeListItems(), ])

Structure warning: document type ( schemaType ) will be required for document nodes in the near future! At:

root > productPages > 82661311-f27a-44f1-88b0-bf756a78a28b"

I ran into an interesting issue. A studio setup that worked fine so far has stopped working. ProductPages are collected by type via the structure builder like so:As mentioned this worked fine so far, but now clicking on one of the items results in an indefinite "Loading document..."If I reenable collecting all the entries viait again loads the document successfully.Downgrading / upgrading seems to have not resolved the issue. I also logged out and in again via the CLI.The dev tools don't provide any useful output besides a structure warning: