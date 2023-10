Hey everyone! Sorry if I’m not on the right channel (?) for this.Since a few days I can not log in to my Sanity account. I used to log in via my Github account and it worked perfectly.Now I get this message:“You are not authorized to access this studio. Maybe you could ask someone to invite you to collaborate on this project?If you think this is an error, verify that you are logged in with the correct account. You are currently logged in as xxxxxx ( xxxxxx@gmail.com )”What I don’t get is that I don’tneed any invitation since I’m the owner of this account, which I was using until now. I assume it could be because of my location: I sometimes get to travel. I tried with a VPN, it worked a couple of time and then nothing: the same message comes back again and again...Any clue about this?I really need to log in to keep working haha... Thanks a lot.