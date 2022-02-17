Issue with logging into Sanity Studio due to browser cookie error.

Skip to content
So a while back I had transferred ownership of my project from a Sanity account that was created with a GitHub login to one that was created directly with Sanity using an email address -- I had run into issues using login providers elsewhere and decided to stop using them across the board.
So I created a throwaway email, used that to create a Sanity organization, transferred the project to that, deleted the old Sanity account, created a new one using the same email just without the GitHub provider, added that user as an admin on the new org, and deleted the throwaway account. Everything looked good -- I did some front end work on the project and I've been able to deploy that using Netlify. I even updated sanity and built and deployed it.

But I didn't actually try to use Sanity Studio to edit content. This is a little personal blog project that I rarely actually update. So today I tried to log in and am getting "unknown user" errors, both locally and on the
_.sanity.studio URL. I can't find anywhere that stores user credentials -- no cookies, local storage, .env files, etc. All I can find is a 404 error for this URL in the console:
https://covwi5zn.api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/users/me?tag=sanity.studio.users.get-current
Any ideas how to resolve this?
Feb 11, 2022, 3:19 PM
Hi User. Are you able to sign into Manage ? If so, please could check whether 
covwi5zn
is the correct id for your project?
Feb 11, 2022, 3:25 PM
Yes I'm able to log in there, and that's the right ID. This is my sanity.json from the studio project:
{
  "root": true,
  "project": {
    "name": "tcblog"
  },
  "api": {
    "projectId": "covwi5zn",
    "dataset": "production"
  },
  "plugins": [
    "@sanity/base",
    "@sanity/components",
    "@sanity/default-layout",
    "@sanity/default-login",
    "@sanity/desk-tool"
  ],
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "plugins": [
        "@sanity/vision"
      ]
    }
  },
  "parts": [
    {
      "name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",
      "path": "./schemas/schema.js"
    }
  ]
}

Feb 11, 2022, 3:28 PM
And this is the URL for the project's page in Sanity studio -- shows the ID there too:
https://www.sanity.io/organizations/oCrgdkmXp/project/covwi5zn
Feb 11, 2022, 3:30 PM
Thanks for checking that. Please can I ask you to visit this URL in the same browser you are using for Sanity Studio, and DM me the response body.
Feb 11, 2022, 3:33 PM
Done. I'm guessing this is somehow tied to the fact that the new account uses the same email as the old GitHub login provider account.
Feb 11, 2022, 3:39 PM
I think there's definitely some kind of mix up. I can see the admin user of your project has a different id to the id you are currently authenticated as.
Just to double check; when you signed in, did you select the "E-mail / password" option?
Feb 11, 2022, 3:45 PM
In the Manage area, yes I get a prompt and choose Email/password".
When trying to use the studio I don't even get the option to log in, it just goes straight to the "user unknown" error. That's why I thought there must be a cookie or something, but I cleared everything, tried incognito, etc.
Feb 11, 2022, 3:51 PM
Ah wait, I can log in in a different browser (I was using Chrome, but it works in Firefox). Still doesn't prompt me to login though.
And I just noticed that in Chrome incognito I get an error about cookies. It says "WE COULDN'T LOG YOU IN
Your browser wouldn't accept our cookie." And there is a "TRY AGAIN" button. If I click that it opens a popup, it says "*Your browser wouldn't accept our cookie*
Press the button below to try to resolve the problem." and there's a CONTNUE button, I click that and it says "*Thanks, that should do it!*
If you still have problems, make sure your browser doesn't block all third party cookies, or try another browser."
Feb 11, 2022, 3:54 PM
I guess that
Feb 11, 2022, 3:56 PM
I guess that's because it's incognito. Still doesn't explain why even after clearing all cookies, local storage, etc. the main non-incognito window doesn't work. It's like something from an old login session is stuck somewhere in the browser.
Feb 11, 2022, 3:57 PM
The cookie error is unfortunately a known issue. We're working to provided a fix as soon as we can. It occurs when the web browser declines third-party cookies for one reason or another... understandably, this mode is the default for a lot of folks today!
Feb 11, 2022, 3:59 PM
The Chrome issue is certainly strange! After you have cleared all of your saved browser data, what do you get back from this URL ?
Feb 16, 2022, 11:20 AM
So I managed to get it working. I had to use Chrome's settings to search all saved browser data and deleted anything mentioning "sanity". Unfortunately I don't know what specifically fixed it, but it was some saved data that wasn't showing up in the dev tools either on my local dev instance or in the Sanity-hosted studio. I guess it is probably a 3rd party cookie but I thought those showed in the dev tools.
But to answer your question, I get an empty object at that URL:
Feb 16, 2022, 4:15 PM
I'm glad that addressed the issue! I'll keep an eye out for anything similar happening in Chrome; it'd be interesting to know which data it had squirrelled away.
Thank you for sharing the response you get. An empty object should mean you are signed out.
Feb 17, 2022, 9:28 AM
