Issue with mapping array of images in React component

3 replies
Last updated: May 28, 2023
Hi, i have a question. I am trying to map an array of images but it displays null in the console. What could be the issue?here is the code: import React, {useState, useEffect} from 'react'
import {client} from '../../lib/client'
import { urlFor } from '../../lib/client'
import {FaCrown} from 'react-icons/fa'
import {AiOutlineShoppingCart} from 'react-icons/ai'
import { Link } from 'react-router-dom'
import Sectionhead from '../Sectionhead/Sectionhead'
import { Button, Card, CardActionArea, CardActions, CardContent, CardMedia, Grid} from '@mui/material'
import './product.css'





const Products = () =&gt; {
const [product, setProduct] = useState([])

useEffect(() =&gt;{
client.fetch(

*[_type == "product"] {
            name, images[]{
    "imageUrl": asset-&gt;url
  }, slug, price
          }
).then((data) =&gt; setProduct(data)).catch(console.error)
}, [])
console.log(product)

return (
&lt;&gt;
&lt;section className='products'&gt;
&lt;Sectionhead icon={&lt;FaCrown/&gt;} title='Products' className='head'/&gt;
&lt;Grid container justify='center' spacing={1}&gt;
{
product.map((product) =&gt; (
&lt;Grid item key={product.slug.current} xs={12} sm={6} md={4} lg={3}&gt;
&lt;Card sx={{flexGrow: 1}} className='custom-card'&gt;
&lt;CardActionArea&gt;
&lt;CardMedia component="img" title={product.name} height='200' className="card-image"/&gt;
&lt;CardContent className='content'&gt;
&lt;h3&gt;{product.name}&lt;/h3&gt;
&lt;/CardContent&gt;
&lt;/CardActionArea&gt;
&lt;CardActions className='h4'&gt;
&lt;h4&gt;Ksh.{product.price}&lt;/h4&gt;
&lt;/CardActions&gt;

&lt;CardActions className='actions-content'&gt;
&lt;Button
size="large"
className="batoni"
sx={{fontFamily:'Sono'}}
&gt;
&lt;Link to={
/product/${product.slug.current}
}&gt;&lt;AiOutlineShoppingCart /&gt; SHOP&lt;/Link&gt; &lt;/Button&gt;
&lt;/CardActions&gt;
&lt;/Card&gt;
&lt;/Grid&gt;
))
}
&lt;/Grid&gt;
&lt;/section&gt;
&lt;/&gt;
)
}

export default Products
May 28, 2023, 10:38 AM
Hi, here is the method how I used to get my images array:
groq`*[_type == 'page' &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug][0]{
_id,
_createdAt,
"images": images[].asset-&gt;url,
title,
"slug": slug.current,
content,
}`,
May 28, 2023, 7:06 PM
not yet my console is still displaying null here is the schema: exportdefault {    name: 'product',
    title: 'Product',
    type:'document',
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'image',
            title: 'Image',
            type: 'array',
            of: [{type: 'image'}],
            options: {
                hotspot: true,
            }
        },
        {
            name:'name',
            title:'Name',
            type:'string',
        },
        {
            name:'slug',
            title:'Slug',
            type:'slug',
            options: {
                source:'name',
                maxLength:90,
            }
        },
        {
            name:'price',
            title:'Price',
            type:'number',
        },
        {
            name:'details',
            title:'Details',
            type:'string',
        }
    ]
}
May 28, 2023, 8:00 PM
Your name on schema written as "image", however in your query you name it as "images". So both of these names have to be same
May 28, 2023, 8:05 PM

