Issue with mapping array of images in React component

Hi, i have a question. I am trying to map an array of images but it displays null in the console. What could be the issue? here is the code: import React, {useState, useEffect} from 'react'import {client} from '../../lib/client'import { urlFor } from '../../lib/client'import {FaCrown} from 'react-icons/fa'import {AiOutlineShoppingCart} from 'react-icons/ai'import { Link } from 'react-router-dom'import Sectionhead from '../Sectionhead/Sectionhead'import { Button, Card, CardActionArea, CardActions, CardContent, CardMedia, Grid} from '@mui/material'import './product.css'const Products = () => {const [product, setProduct] = useState([])useEffect(() =>{client.fetch().then((data) => setProduct(data)).catch(console.error)}, [])console.log(product)return (<><section className='products'><Sectionhead icon={<FaCrown/>} title='Products' className='head'/><Grid container justify='center' spacing={1}>product.map((product) => (<Grid item key={product.slug.current} xs={12} sm={6} md={4} lg={3}><Card sx={{flexGrow: 1}} className='custom-card'><CardActionArea><CardMedia component="img" title={product.name} height='200' className="card-image"/><CardContent className='content'><h3>{product.name}</h3></CardContent></CardActionArea><CardActions className='h4'><h4>Ksh.{product.price}</h4></CardActions><CardActions className='actions-content'><Buttonsize="large"className="batoni"sx={{fontFamily:'Sono'}}><Link to={}><AiOutlineShoppingCart /> SHOP</Link> </Button></CardActions></Card></Grid>))</Grid></section></>export default Products