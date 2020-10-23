Issue with nested references in GROQ query in Slack thread

*[_type == "collection"] {

"title": collection_title,

"books": collection_books[]{

"title": collection_book->book_title,

"persons": collection_book->persons[]{

"type": type,

"firstname": person->firstname

}

}

}

OK, so I have a document that contains an array objects, and each object have a reference to another document. GROQ, exemplified with books:Problem here is thatdoesn't return anything. If I just writethen _ref and _type is returned as expected, but -> doesn't seem to work. Are there some limitations on -> when nested like this?