Issue with newly imported dataset not reflecting in Sanity CMS modules

user J

sanity dataset export

sanity dataset import data.ndjson production --replace

user L

Heythanks for the reply! Datasets: We have two separate datasets, development and production. When we did our brand relaunch we had our content team make updates exclusively to our development dataset. There were breaking changes in the brand relaunch that we didn’t want to break our public facing website (new modules, assets, etc…).What we did:1. Create a development instance of our website complete with a development dataset, a sanity instance, and a gatsby frontend. This was an exact replica of the production dataset, sanity instance, and gatsby front end.2. Use these development resources or “development environment” to make updates to the development dataset, gatsby frontend and sanity instance.3. On the day of the launch. Merged changes from development to production for the sanity instance and gatsby front end. Exported the current development dataset using the commandand then imported the development dataset into the production dataset with the commandwhere the data.ndjson was the data we just exported from the development dataset. 4. After doing so we viewed our gatsby site and it was identical to the development gatsby site meaning it built the website with the production dataset that we just imported from development. When we go into the Sanity CMS however, the modules still reference the content that was supposedly overwritten by the import from development into production. As an example our content changed from “The modern medical home for women” to “The new standard of care for women”, but within the CMS the module still says “The modern medical home for women” despite the live website showing the new tagline.5. After this happened we tried redeploying the sanity instance and GraphQL API, but neither seems to have fixed the issues in the CMS.Adding my colleagueto follow the thread here.