Hi, I’m gettingwhen in Preview Mode (Next JS SSG).But actually, the live preview DOES work (Studio Pane and external window) – but only on localhost. As soon as I try in production I only ever get an Error 500…Also, when I try to (unsuccessfully) access the Preview in production and the relevant Cookie(s) is/are set, it in turn leads to a 500 that persists, even when NOT in preview mode.When I delete these Cookies, “Normal Mode” functions perfectly again…Anyone experienced sth. similar or has any ideas why it would work just fine locally but not in production?It’s a public dataset, I’ve checked all the relevant CORS settings and the environment variables are the same (if I didn’t miss anything). I tried hosting the frontend on Netlify and on Vercel – makes no difference.