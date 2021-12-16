Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with Next JS SSG preview mode and `next-i18next` package causing 500 error on Netlify

6 replies
Last updated: Dec 16, 2021
Hi,I’m getting 
Not authenticated - preview not available eval @ next-sanity.esm.js?c596:159
when in Preview Mode (Next JS SSG).

But actually, the live preview DOES work (Studio Pane and external window) – but only on localhost. As soon as I try in production I only ever get an Error 500…

Also, when I try to (unsuccessfully) access the Preview in production and the relevant Cookie(s) is/are set, it in turn leads to a 500 that persists, even when NOT in preview mode.
When I delete these Cookies, “Normal Mode” functions perfectly again…

Anyone experienced sth. similar or has any ideas why it would work just fine locally but not in production?

It’s a public dataset, I’ve checked all the relevant CORS settings and the environment variables are the same (if I didn’t miss anything). I tried hosting the frontend on Netlify and on Vercel – makes no difference.
Dec 15, 2021, 7:09 PM
Hi, here’s an overview 🙃

S = Sanity, 
N = NextJS, 
prod. = deployed / hosted on Netlify

S (local) + N (local) = 🟢* 
// works perfectly, but "Not authenticated" from next-sanity.esm.js

S (local) + N (prod.) = 🔴
// 500 Internal Server Error for N

S (prod.) + N (local) = 🟠 
// displays page, but doesn't apply changes live, no error 500, no "Not authenticated" error

S (prod.) + N (prod.) = 🔴
// 500 Internal Server Error for N

Dec 16, 2021, 10:38 AM
Hi, here’s an overview 🙃

S = Sanity, 
N = NextJS, 
prod. = deployed / hosted on Netlify

S (local) + N (local) = 🟢* 
// works perfectly, but "Not authenticated" from next-sanity.esm.js

S (local) + N (prod.) = 🔴
// 500 Internal Server Error for N

S (prod.) + N (local) = 🟠 
// displays page, but doesn't apply changes live, no error 500, no "Not authenticated" error

S (prod.) + N (prod.) = 🔴
// 500 Internal Server Error for N

Dec 16, 2021, 10:38 AM
Thank you for clarifying! I'll spend some time on this one today.
Dec 16, 2021, 5:33 PM
Thanks, but please don’t bother :-) I “fixed” it just now. In the end it came down to the 
next-i18next
package causing problems, but only in the specific combination of either SSR or SSG-in-preview-mode on Netlify (Vercel was fine either way). This lead to an error 500 that persisted as long as the cookie was set. I’ve since switched to the 
next-translate
package as I just couldn’t get 
next-i18next
to work on Netlify.
Dec 16, 2021, 6:02 PM
Thanks, but please don’t bother :-) I “fixed” it just now. In the end it came down to the 
next-i18next
causing problems, but only in the specific combination of either SSR or SSG-in-preview-mode on Netlify (Vercel was fine either way). This lead to an error 500 that persisted as long as the cookie was set. I’ve since switched to the 
next-translate
package as I just couldn’t get 
next-i18next
to work on Netlify.
Dec 16, 2021, 6:02 PM
Glad you got it figured out! Thanks so much for sharing your solution!
Dec 16, 2021, 6:10 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.