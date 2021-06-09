Issue with opening links in new tab within BlockContent block

marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [{title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'}, {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'}, {title: 'Code', value: 'code'}, { "title": "Strike", "value": "strike-through" }], // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote. annotations: [ { name: 'link', type: 'object', title: 'External link', fields: [ { name: 'href', type: 'url', title: 'URL' }, { title: 'Open in a New Tab', name: 'blank', type: 'boolean' } ] }, { name: 'internalLink', type: 'object', title: 'Internal link', fields: [ { name: 'reference', type: 'reference', title: 'Reference', to: [ { type: 'post' }, ] } ] }, ] }, },