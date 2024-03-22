Issue with popup overlay flashing and reloading in production, fixed in latest release.
Last updated: Mar 22, 2024
Hi y’all. I have a weird issue that’s only happening in production. I have an embedded studio inside a Next.js app hosted on Vercel. Whenever a field uses a popup overlay for input, like an array, the overlay flashes and reloads on every background save. I attached a couple videos showing what I am describing. The first video is the production version, the second is the same version running locally. It’s extremely annoying, and each time it reloads the focus resets, so if you happen to be typing when it happens your text gets messed up. Really hurting the overall usability of the studio. Anyone ever run into anything like this? I am using Sanity 3.35.0, Next 14.1, and next-sanity 8.4.5.
Mar 21, 2024, 7:03 PM
I have the studio embedded at app/[[…index]], here is that page.tsx file:
import {Studio} from './Studio' // Ensures the Studio route is statically generated export const dynamic = 'force-static' // Set the right `viewport`, `robots` and `referer` meta tags export {metadata} from 'next-sanity/studio/metadata' export {viewport} from 'next-sanity/studio/viewport' export default function StudioPage() { return <Studio /> }
Mar 22, 2024, 4:49 PM
And the Studio component that is imported:
'use client' import {NextStudio} from 'next-sanity/studio' import _config from '../../sanity.config' import {useEffect, useState} from 'react' export function Studio() { const [config, setConfig] = useState(_config) useEffect( // Start fetching the theme in parallel with the Studio auth loading () => // The webpackIgnore tells webpack to not attempt bundling this dynamic import, // and instead let it run natively in the browser at runtime void import(/* webpackIgnore: true */ '<https://themer.sanity.build/api/hues?preset=dew').then(> ({theme}) => setConfig((config) => ({...config, theme})), ), [], ) // Supports the same props as `import {Studio} from 'sanity'`, `config` is required return <NextStudio config={config} /> }
Mar 22, 2024, 4:50 PM
I believe this got fixed in a release yesterday! Can you upgrade to see if it was addressed?
Mar 22, 2024, 5:19 PM
You bet! Is the fix in sanity or next-sanity?
Mar 22, 2024, 5:20 PM
That fixed it, thank you so much!
Mar 22, 2024, 5:30 PM
