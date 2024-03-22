Hi y’all. I have a weird issue that’s only happening in production. I have an embedded studio inside a Next.js app hosted on Vercel. Whenever a field uses a popup overlay for input, like an array, the overlay flashes and reloads on every background save. I attached a couple videos showing what I am describing. The first video is the production version, the second is the same version running locally. It’s extremely annoying, and each time it reloads the focus resets, so if you happen to be typing when it happens your text gets messed up. Really hurting the overall usability of the studio. Anyone ever run into anything like this? I am using Sanity 3.35.0, Next 14.1, and next-sanity 8.4.5.