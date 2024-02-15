Issue with portable text causing crashes in Sanity Studio 3.29.0

Error: Maximum call stack size exceeded RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-G7CAILKR.js?v=ca194635:107199:19>) …

export default { name: 'pageNotFound', title: '404', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Bild', name: 'image', type: 'image', }, { title: 'Überschrift', name: 'headline', type: 'string', }, { title: 'Absatz', name: 'paragraph', type: 'string', }, { name: 'content', type: 'array', title: 'Content', of: [ { type: 'block' } ] } ], }

Hi, I have a problem with portable text in Sanity Studio 3.29.0. In Sanity Studio 3.24.1 I don’t encounter this issue.Whenever I add a block array (copied and pasted from docs) my structure tool crashes. In fact, the document either does not load or returns this error:My schema looks like this:As soon as I remove the block array the document loads again and the error disappears. Does anybody know how to fix this?