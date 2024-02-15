Issue with portable text causing crashes in Sanity Studio 3.29.0
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Hi, I have a problem with portable text in Sanity Studio 3.29.0. In Sanity Studio 3.24.1 I don’t encounter this issue.
Whenever I add a block array (copied and pasted from docs) my structure tool crashes. In fact, the document either does not load or returns this error:
My schema looks like this:
Error: Maximum call stack size exceeded RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-G7CAILKR.js?v=ca194635:107199:19>) …
As soon as I remove the block array the document loads again and the error disappears. Does anybody know how to fix this?
export default { name: 'pageNotFound', title: '404', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: 'Bild', name: 'image', type: 'image', }, { title: 'Überschrift', name: 'headline', type: 'string', }, { title: 'Absatz', name: 'paragraph', type: 'string', }, { name: 'content', type: 'array', title: 'Content', of: [ { type: 'block' } ] } ], }
Feb 14, 2024, 4:17 PM
Hey I have the same issue for some reason – did you find a solution?
Feb 14, 2024, 5:10 PM
Can you share an example of the content you’re pasting in?
Feb 14, 2024, 5:15 PM
I've got this same issue too, just upgraded everything Sanity related to latest.
Feb 14, 2024, 5:17 PM
Block content defined like so in my schema...
Sanity packages...
... defineField({ name: 'byline', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', styles: [{title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'}], lists: [], marks: { decorators: [ {title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'}, {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'}, ], }, }, ], title: 'Byline', description: 'Page introduction, appears below the title', group: 'settings', }), ...
Error message...
"dependencies": { "@sanity/dashboard": "^3.1.6", "@sanity/ui": "^2.0.2", "@sanity/vision": "^3.29.0", "ndjson": "^2.0.0", "next-sanity": "^8.0.0", "ordinal": "^1.0.3", "react": "^18.2.0", "react-dom": "^18.2.0", "react-icons": "^5.0.1", "react-is": "^18.2.0", "recharts": "^2.12.0", "sanitize-html": "^2.11.0", "sanity": "^3.29.0", "sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-document-list": "^1.0.1", "sanity-plugin-documents-pane": "^2.2.1", "sanity-plugin-media": "^2.2.5", "sanity-plugin-mux-input": "^2.2.4", "sanity-plugin-tags": "^2.0.1", "sanity-plugin-utils": "^1.6.4", "styled-components": "^6.1.8" }, "devDependencies": { "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^3.0.1", "@types/react": "18.2.0", "@types/styled-components": "^5.1.34", "eslint": "^8.56.0", "prettier": "^3.2.5", "typescript": "^5.3.3" },
Error: Maximum call stack size exceeded RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41700:19>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>) at getRandomValues (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.sanity/vite/deps/chunk-F33BQELL.js?v=64d014bb:41704:10>)
Feb 14, 2024, 5:22 PM
I used:
export default { title: "Content", name: "normal", type: "array", of: [ { type: "block", styles: [{ title: "Normal", value: "normal" }], }, ], };
Feb 14, 2024, 5:27 PM
Made an ultra minimal repo for the issue:
https://github.com/j2is/sanity-portable-text-bug
Feb 14, 2024, 5:28 PM
Added it here if it helps, thanks so much
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/5741
Feb 14, 2024, 5:47 PM
Experiencing the same issue over here with sanity
3.29.0
Feb 14, 2024, 6:34 PM
We’ve identified the issue and are working on a fix
Feb 14, 2024, 6:34 PM
The fix should be live!
Feb 14, 2024, 8:24 PM
Thanks for the fast fix! Just updated and its working again!
Feb 15, 2024, 7:36 AM
