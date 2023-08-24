Issue with previewing slug routes in Sanity Studio-embedded previews.
Hi Sanity folks,First, thanks for getting the guide at https://www.sanity.io/guides/nextjs-live-preview back up. It’s helped me get Studio-embedded previews working. However, when I add the code in Next Steps to my Iframe options object, I can’t preview my slug routes, only my homepage. I checked that the slug is available and the path correct. For instance, if I try to hit my about page, the url displayed in the studio’s Iframe form has http://localhost:3000 carved off and displays only
/api/preview?slug=/about
When I enable preview mode outside of the studio and navigate to those routes, it works fine. Looking through the repo linked in the guide, I can’t see anything I’m missing. Should the
true
condition resolve for valid slugs here? What am I missing?