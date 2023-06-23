// Takes `en-US` and returns `US` export function getMarketFromNextLocale(locale: string) { return locale.split(`-`).pop().toUpperCase() } // Takes `en-US` and returns `en` export function getLanguageFromNextLocale(locale: string) { return locale.split(`-`).shift() } export default async function PageSlugRoute({ params }) { const isDraftMode = draftMode().isEnabled let token = null // : PostsProps['data'] if (isDraftMode) { token = env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_READ_TOKEN if (!token) { throw new TypeError(`Missing SANITY_STUDIO_API_READ_TOKEN`) } } // // These query params are used to power this preview // // And fed into <Alert /> to create :sparkles: DYNAMIC :sparkles: params! // const pageData = await getPage({ slug: params.slug.join('/') }) const pageData = await getPage({ // // Necessary to query for the right page // And used by the preview route to redirect back to it slug: params.slug.join('/'), // slug: params.slug, // This demo uses a "market" field to separate documents // So that content does not leak between markets, we always include it in the query market: getMarketFromNextLocale(params.locale) ?? `US`, // Only markets with more than one language are likely to have a language field value language: getLanguageFromNextLocale(params.locale) ?? null, // In preview mode we can set the audience // In production this should be set in a session cookie // audience: // isDraftMode && previewData?.audience // ? previewData?.audience // : Math.round(Math.random()), // Some Page Builder blocks are set to display only on specific times // In preview mode, we can set this to preview the page as if it were a different time // By default, set `null` here and the query will use GROQ's cache-friendly `now()` function // Do not pass a dynamic value like `new Date()` as it will uniquely cache every request! // date: isDraftMode && previewData?.date ? previewData.date : null, date: null, }) console.log({ pageData }) if (!pageData) { notFound() } if (isDraftMode) return ( <Suspense fallback={ <PreviewWrapper> <Page data={pageData} /> </PreviewWrapper> } > <PagePreview token={token} slug={params.slug} /> </Suspense> ) return <Page data={pageData} /> }