Last updated: Jun 23, 2023
hello! the query string
works correctly inside of sanity studio vision, but when fetching using the sanity client in-app with the exact same string, there are zero results. seems to be stemming from the nested
*[_type == "page" && upper(market) == upper($market) && _id == *[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper($market)][0].home->_id ]
_id == *[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper($market)][0].home->_id
Jun 22, 2023, 5:41 PM
Hi
user U. Two things I would check are (1) is Vision returning drafts, which you wouldn’t see in the client by default (unless it’s an authenticated request), and (2) are you using the same API versions in both (essentially, not
v1)?
Jun 22, 2023, 5:49 PM
Hey
user AThanks so much, for real! Vision is not returning drafts, and the api version in both cases is v2
Jun 22, 2023, 5:52 PM
Sorry, in this case the API I’m referring to is for GROQ. Anything after
v1will be date-based—so something like
v2023-06-22.
Jun 22, 2023, 5:53 PM
as far as I can tell, if i set all api versions in-app to 2023-06-22, and set my env var for api_version to 2023-06-22.
then run sanity studio, I have both 2021-10-21, and 2021-03-25 versions available. If i select and hit other, and put in 2023-06-22, I will get the same results.
But my api version now should be 2023-06-22 everywhere, and I still get the same results, working in sanity studio vision, not working with the client.
Jun 22, 2023, 6:03 PM
Thanks for confirming.
Given that you’re still seeing different results between the client and Vision, can we perhaps see a bit more context of how you’re querying in the client? I.e., the whole
v2021-03-25and
v2021-10-21were both significant releases, which is why they’re included as defaults, but I’d expect both would give the same results as
v2023-06-22given the query above.
Given that you’re still seeing different results between the client and Vision, can we perhaps see a bit more context of how you’re querying in the client? I.e., the whole
client.fetchincluding params.
Jun 22, 2023, 6:05 PM
Course! Thanks so much. Very much appreciated.
// Takes `en-US` and returns `US` export function getMarketFromNextLocale(locale: string) { return locale.split(`-`).pop().toUpperCase() } // Takes `en-US` and returns `en` export function getLanguageFromNextLocale(locale: string) { return locale.split(`-`).shift() } export default async function PageSlugRoute({ params }) { const isDraftMode = draftMode().isEnabled let token = null // : PostsProps['data'] if (isDraftMode) { token = env.SANITY_STUDIO_API_READ_TOKEN if (!token) { throw new TypeError(`Missing SANITY_STUDIO_API_READ_TOKEN`) } } // // These query params are used to power this preview // // And fed into <Alert /> to create :sparkles: DYNAMIC :sparkles: params! // const pageData = await getPage({ slug: params.slug.join('/') }) const pageData = await getPage({ // // Necessary to query for the right page // And used by the preview route to redirect back to it slug: params.slug.join('/'), // slug: params.slug, // This demo uses a "market" field to separate documents // So that content does not leak between markets, we always include it in the query market: getMarketFromNextLocale(params.locale) ?? `US`, // Only markets with more than one language are likely to have a language field value language: getLanguageFromNextLocale(params.locale) ?? null, // In preview mode we can set the audience // In production this should be set in a session cookie // audience: // isDraftMode && previewData?.audience // ? previewData?.audience // : Math.round(Math.random()), // Some Page Builder blocks are set to display only on specific times // In preview mode, we can set this to preview the page as if it were a different time // By default, set `null` here and the query will use GROQ's cache-friendly `now()` function // Do not pass a dynamic value like `new Date()` as it will uniquely cache every request! // date: isDraftMode && previewData?.date ? previewData.date : null, date: null, }) console.log({ pageData }) if (!pageData) { notFound() } if (isDraftMode) return ( <Suspense fallback={ <PreviewWrapper> <Page data={pageData} /> </PreviewWrapper> } > <PagePreview token={token} slug={params.slug} /> </Suspense> ) return <Page data={pageData} /> }
Jun 22, 2023, 6:08 PM
export async function getStaticPage({ token, pageData, market, language, }: { token?: string | null pageData: string market?: string language?: string | null }): Promise<undefined> { const query = ` { "page": ${pageData}, ${<http://queries.site|queries.site>} } ` return await sanityClient(token)?.fetch(query, { market, language }) }
Jun 22, 2023, 6:10 PM
very confused
Jun 22, 2023, 10:19 PM
another example: working in studio, but not in the client.
*[_id == *[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper($market)][0].home->_id]
Jun 23, 2023, 4:24 PM
Maybe params aren’t being passed in correctly? Can you try hardcoding
$marketin the above (in your client) to see if that enables the query to work? By this, I mean that if your
marketparam has a value of “spain”, try this query in the client:
*[_id == *[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper("spain")][0].home->_id]
Jun 23, 2023, 4:27 PM
Thanks Geoff, but using the hardcoded "CA", or "US" market shows up results in vision, but not using the client. The id's that show in sanity are not drafts
Jun 23, 2023, 5:06 PM
any way I could give you the projectId and you could try the client?
Jun 23, 2023, 5:08 PM
Thanks for confirming. Yeah, please do. I can’t promise anything today but would like to take a look.
Jun 23, 2023, 5:14 PM
im6aa3u9
Jun 23, 2023, 5:14 PM
You say this query works in Vision? I can’t get results for the inner query (
*[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper($market)][0]) whether I replace
$marketwith “ca” or “us” .
Jun 23, 2023, 5:20 PM
yup
*[_id == *[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper("us")][0].home->_id]
Jun 23, 2023, 5:32 PM
_updatedAt:2023-06-21T16:27:38Z slug:{…} 2 properties current:us-home _type:slug hasTransparentHeader:false _createdAt:2023-06-21T16:26:55Z _id:9ad39139-13ad-43f1-afc2-e53c8e90ed1c title:us-home modules:[…] 1 item 0:{…} 4 properties bgType:photo _type:module.hull-hero _key:b78f3bba9e30 content:[…] 1 item market:US _rev:GiJdqoraHD7aGJASGatGZZ _type:page language:en
Jun 23, 2023, 5:33 PM
and then using just the inner query
returns
*[_type == "generalSettings" && upper(market) == upper("us")][0]
{…} 7 properties market:US _createdAt:2023-06-21T16:27:24Z _rev:b2a8a5e3-10f0-4d56-80cf-c0a4afaa6fee _type:generalSettings _id:drafts.us-generalSettings _updatedAt:2023-06-21T16:27:28Z home:{…} 4 properties _strengthenOnPublish:{…} 1 property type:page _weak:true _ref:9ad39139-13ad-43f1-afc2-e53c8e90ed1c _type:reference
Jun 23, 2023, 5:36 PM
omg
Jun 23, 2023, 5:37 PM
its a draft
Jun 23, 2023, 5:37 PM
ty for your help lol
Jun 23, 2023, 5:38 PM
