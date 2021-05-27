Issue with querying and joining data in a front-end application

export const getStaticProps = async ({ params }) => { const post = await sanityClient.fetch(`*[_type == "collection" && slug.current == $slug]{title, description, "images": images[]->{image, slug}}[0]`, { slug: params.slug }) return { props: { post }, revalidate: 30, } }

collection

images

photo

Thanks so much for your help! That page is actually working perfectly fine - it’s the collection query that I’m having trouble with:While I can see the post objects that this returns in the console, and they seem to look visually identical to the ones logged in the camera page, the data is unavailable - which is making me think it’s something in how I’m working with this reference!Thisdocument has anfield that is an array of references todocuments.