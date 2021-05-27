Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with querying and joining data in a front-end application

15 replies
Last updated: May 27, 2021
Kia ora! I have a follow up to a previous query - https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1619497015485200
I’ve successfully been able to reference the images I’m looking for, but I’m unable to use them in my front end for some reason! The only difference between this page and another is how I’m querying the images - in this gist, [slug].js is querying all image documents that reference this document (camera), and in [slug-1].js I’m querying a list of images that this document (collection) references.

There must be something I’m missing in how I process these queries and join the data, because next is giving me undefined for slug.current and post.image! Can anyone help?


https://gist.github.com/jenkshields/ec7a11fe3b0f830c40276c4343d33620
May 26, 2021, 5:26 AM
(Pinging
user A
who helped me last time! If you’ve got any insight this time, I’d absolutely appreciate it! 👏)
May 26, 2021, 5:27 AM
I’ll be happy to take a look in the morning. 👍
May 26, 2021, 6:18 AM
Thank you so much!!
May 26, 2021, 7:10 AM
Thank you so much!!
May 26, 2021, 7:10 AM
When you run that GROQ query in Vision that’s in getStaticProps() in [slug].js, does it work? Perhaps even paring it down a bit might help to help get to the problem:

*[_type == "camera" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug]{title, "photos": *[_type == 'photo' &amp;&amp; references(^._id)]}[0]

// Params
{
  "slug": "&lt;A_CAMERA_SLUG&gt;"
}
Also, just to confirm, are you setting a reference to 
_type: 'camera'
from the document of 
_type: 'photo'
?
May 26, 2021, 6:58 PM
Thanks so much for your help! That page is actually working perfectly fine - it’s the collection query that I’m having trouble with:

export const getStaticProps = async ({ params }) =&gt; {
    const post = await sanityClient.fetch(`*[_type == "collection" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug]{title, description, "images": images[]-&gt;{image, slug}}[0]`, { slug: params.slug })

    return {
        props: { post },
        revalidate: 30,
    }
}
While I can see the post objects that this returns in the console, and they seem to look visually identical to the ones logged in the camera page, the data is unavailable - which is making me think it’s something in how I’m working with this reference!

This 
collection
document has an 
images
field that is an array of references to 
photo
documents.
May 26, 2021, 11:33 PM
Okay, thanks for the clarification. So [slug].js works fine but [slug-1].js doesn’t.

This 
collection
 document has an 
images
 field that is an array of references to 
photo
 documents.
Based on this, I’m curious about the 
image
in your projection in 
"images": images[]-&gt;{image, slug}
. Would you be willing to post the JSON you get back from this?

*[_type == "collection"]{..., "images": images[]-&gt;}[0]
May 27, 2021, 3:59 AM
May 27, 2021, 4:24 AM
Great! That’s helpful, thank you. Could you try this in your fetch in getStaticProps()?

*[_type == "collection" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug]{title, description, "images": images[]{'image': image.asset-&gt;, slug}}[0]`, { slug: params.slug })
May 27, 2021, 4:34 AM
You can play with the naming, but it looks like you’ll want to destructure 
images[].image.asset
.
May 27, 2021, 4:35 AM
Thanks for this! When I run this query the 
images
array is filled with empty objects for some reason!
May 27, 2021, 4:43 AM
Oh. Sorry, I’m looking back at the code that produced response.json and you did destructure images[]. What does this give?

*[_type == "collection" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $slug]{title, description, "images": images[]-&gt;{'image': image.asset-&gt;, slug}}[0]`, { slug: params.slug })
May 27, 2021, 4:46 AM
That did it, thank you so much!
I had also totally missed that my presentation logic was sitting outside my map function, which also wasn't helping!
May 27, 2021, 4:55 AM
Thanks again for all your help! I really appreciate it!
May 27, 2021, 4:55 AM
Great! 🙌 Happy to hear it.
May 27, 2021, 4:56 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.