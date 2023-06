Issue with querying and joining data in a front-end application

Kia ora! I have a follow up to a previous query - https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1619497015485200 I’ve successfully been able to reference the images I’m looking for, but I’m unable to use them in my front end for some reason! The only difference between this page and another is how I’m querying the images - in this gist, [slug].js is querying all image documents that reference this document (camera), and in [slug-1].js I’m querying a list of images that this document (collection) references.There must be something I’m missing in how I process these queries and join the data, because next is giving me undefined for slug.current and post.image! Can anyone help?