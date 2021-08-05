Issue with receiving webhook body in Vercel environment

Hello everyone,

I’m having a problem with Sanity Webhooks.

I’m receiving a Post as expected but without a body.

This started to happen yesterday (08/03/2021).

My Node application is hosted on Vercel, so the first thing I did was to remove Vercel from the problem, and for this, I created an Express locally and with ngrok, I added on sanity.



With this I’m receiving normally the requests but without the body equal on Vercel environment.

Anyone here is having this same issue?

What can I do to solve this problem?

