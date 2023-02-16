Issue with rendering a React component in a tutorial, resolved with assistance from Maciej.
10 replies
Last updated: Feb 16, 2023
Hi! Hope all is well. I'm having an issue whilst following a tutorial that I can't figure out and was hoping to get a bit of help understanding:Any help would be gladly appreciated!
Error here:
Error: Objects are not valid as a React child (found: [object Promise]). If you meant to render a collection of children, use an array instead.
code:
Schema:
code:
import Layout from "@/components/layout";
import { groq } from 'next-sanity'
import client from '@/lib/sanity/sanity.client';`const query = groq``
*[_type == "home"] {
title
}```
export default async function Home() {
const home = await client.fetch(query)
console.log(home)
return (
<Layout>
<h1>{home.title}</h1>
</Layout>
);
}
Schema:
import { defineType, defineField } from 'sanity'
export default defineType({
name: 'home',
type: 'document',
title: 'Home',
fields: [
defineField({
title: 'Title',
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(),
}),
],
preview: {
select: {
title: 'title',
},
prepare({ title }) {
return {
subtitle: 'Home',
title,
}
},
},
})
Feb 16, 2023, 2:13 PM
Hey User, the problem here seems to be that you are trying to make the react component itself asynchronous which won’t work. Instead you need to create a state for home title, put the asynchronous call into a useEffect where you await the data and set the home title state.
Feb 16, 2023, 2:38 PM
Also, I highly recommend putting these types of questions into chat gpt since it can solve it for you 🙂
Feb 16, 2023, 2:38 PM
Hi User! It's odd to me I'm following a tutorial and this is how it's working. I'm new to react so I'm not sure entirely how to do so. ChatGPT is at capacity right now 😅. I used to get around with incognito mode but that seems to be patched up now.Would you happen to know some working code I code use in the meantime to get around this error?
Feb 16, 2023, 2:46 PM
Huh, weird I’m in without a problem 🙂Here’s what the chat came up with:
import Layout from "@/components/layout"; import { groq } from 'next-sanity' import client from '@/lib/sanity/sanity.client'; import { useEffect, useState } from 'react'; const query = groq` *[_type == "home"] { title } `; export default function Home() { const [home, setHome] = useState(null); useEffect(() => { const fetchHome = async () => { const data = await client.fetch(query); setHome(data[0]); }; fetchHome(); }, []); if (!home) { return <div>Loading...</div>; } return ( <Layout> <h1>{home.title}</h1> </Layout> ); }
Feb 16, 2023, 2:47 PM
Right, I will continue to try refreshing, I really appreciate your assistance!I'm a bit warmer, now the error page went away and I can see the page being rendered. The object is being logged to the console.
I forgot to mention I'm using Typescript. There's currently an error under the <h1>{home.title}</h1> that states: Property 'title' does not exist on type 'never'.
Feb 16, 2023, 2:57 PM
Assuming I need something like this?type Props = {
Feb 16, 2023, 2:58 PM
yes you would set that as the state type and fetch return type
Feb 16, 2023, 3:01 PM
import Layout from "@/components/layout"; import { groq } from 'next-sanity' import client from '@/lib/sanity/sanity.client'; import { useEffect, useState } from 'react'; const query = groq` *[_type == "home"] { title } `; type HomeType = { title: string } export default function Home() { const [home, setHome] = useState<HomeType | null>(null); useEffect(() => { const fetchHome = async () => { const data = await client.fetch<HomeType[]>(query); setHome(data[0]); }; fetchHome(); }, []); if (!home) { return <div>Loading...</div>; } return ( <Layout> <h1>{home.title}</h1> </Layout> ); }
Feb 16, 2023, 3:01 PM
You've completely made my morning! Greetings from Boston User!!Have a wonderful rest of your day!
Feb 16, 2023, 3:04 PM
glad I could help, have a great day 🙂
Feb 16, 2023, 3:05 PM
