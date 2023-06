Thanks for the help! I had tried the official plugin but switched to react-portable-text after quite a bit of fighting with it. Turns out that in both cases (block-content-to-react and react-portable-text) you needed to query the _raw version of the portable text in graphql for it to renders lists instead of paragraphs. This ultimately was the key for this to work: https://www.sanity.io/plugins/react-portable-text