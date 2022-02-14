Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issue with rendering links differently in production build compared to development build.

11 replies
Last updated: Feb 14, 2022
Hi, has anyone experienced this before? I'm stumped on this one I tried upgrading to the new react/portabletext library and the same issue exists. The really strange thing is it only shows in production build not in dev. https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react/issues/59
Feb 11, 2022, 6:16 PM
All links look correct in the data both prod and dev but rendering differently.
Note the attached images showing the hover with wrong link in prod vs dev (correct).

{
  "_id": null,
  "__typename": "SanitySectionCard",
  "_key": "760651869c6f",
  "narrowWidth": null,
  "_rawBody": [
    {
      "_key": "67630a4a912f",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "02ac9a0b9592",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "strong",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "ONLINE RESOURCES"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "0cf9832a1c52",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "da53108a6d4b0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "276420a6692f",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Print Your ID at Home"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "276420a6692f",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<http://embed.academyart.edu/embed?e=f8e8fc84-1f52-48e3-8136-f696c15c4b90>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "a3ce50e0910c",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "cdae97c580ee0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "2acd61c23e9b",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Career Development"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "2acd61c23e9b",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://my.academyart.edu/resources/career-services>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "570e44a1d6eb",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "53174ef4af4b0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "277857c3de63",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Help Desk"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "277857c3de63",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://admin.academyart.edu/admin/report.do>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "5030ef1cab69",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "02eefcf41fdc0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "d64bf603704f",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Scholarships"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "d64bf603704f",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://www.academyart.edu/finances/scholarships/>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "2bc677099081",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "08229471c057",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "textCenter",
            "fe8893c15e0c"
          ],
          "text": "Guest Speaker Archive"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "fe8893c15e0c",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://speakers.academyart.edu/content/guest-speakers.html>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "47d9f3073c28",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "1dfd00ed5495",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "textCenter",
            "7bc72f30f1be"
          ],
          "text": "Spring Show Gallery"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "7bc72f30f1be",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://springshow.academyart.edu>",
          "style": "link"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    }
  ],
  "_rawBodyRight": [
    {
      "_key": "e15db2ed4f45",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "b72ce86e0653",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "strong",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "ACADEMIC RESOURCES"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "ecd71729fdd4",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "5e5f209a511d0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "c0c49961c516",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Homework Help"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "c0c49961c516",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://aa-myacademy-web.vercel.app/my-academy/academy-resource-center/online-support/>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "461184bf2c6e",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "f6763a95c2510",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "9da6b4508912",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Library"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "9da6b4508912",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://library.academyart.edu/>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "9013ab68f551",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "261130a277230",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "9748da10624d",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Music Library"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "9748da10624d",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<http://discussion.academyart.edu/music>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "7e31696fe4b4",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "f4f83e3c975e0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "41755f4fb89b",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Software Tutorials"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "41755f4fb89b",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<http://resources.academyart.edu/student-resources/aau-101-resources/total-training.html>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "283d2e25fc15",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "65e9936fafe70",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "506c9446cb0b",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Textbooks"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "506c9446cb0b",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<http://aoa.ecampus.com/>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "9418812e4687",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "53f51481f30f0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "a4156fd9c447",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Class Supplies"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "a4156fd9c447",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<http://howto.academyart.edu/manage/lms/buying-class-supplies>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    }
  ],
  "backgroundColor": {
    "_key": null,
    "_type": null,
    "title": "White",
    "value": "white"
  }
}
Feb 11, 2022, 6:32 PM
div
in 
a
is another issue will fix that 🙂
Feb 11, 2022, 6:32 PM
Data for link highlighted:
{
      "_key": "47d9f3073c28",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "1dfd00ed5495",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "textCenter",
            "7bc72f30f1be"
          ],
          "text": "Spring Show Gallery"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "7bc72f30f1be",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://springshow.academyart.edu>",
          "style": "link"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    }
is somehow picking up this other links url in production build even tho same data:

{
      "_key": "570e44a1d6eb",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "53174ef4af4b0",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [
            "277857c3de63",
            "textCenter"
          ],
          "text": "Help Desk"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [
        {
          "_key": "277857c3de63",
          "_type": "link",
          "href": "<https://admin.academyart.edu/admin/report.do>"
        }
      ],
      "style": "normal"
    },
Feb 11, 2022, 6:39 PM
Feb 11, 2022, 6:39 PM
Tried changing the link mark in our code to the default example same issue so pretty sure it's not our serializer code.
Feb 11, 2022, 6:44 PM
Any good place to start debugging this in the react portable text lib?
Feb 11, 2022, 6:45 PM
Does react portable text have any logic switching on dev vs prod or is this a gatsby issue? I even tried downgrading gatsby and other libs no luck.
Feb 11, 2022, 6:46 PM
Hmm I removed my serializer link mark completely and it fixed it so I guess it is related to our serializer code. Could it be something with this? I'll try 
useMemo
https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext#using-a-react-context
Feb 11, 2022, 7:04 PM
Well this sounds crazy but fixing the nested 
div
inside the 
a
fixed it! I'll update the gh issue.. might be some side effect with react dom rendering cacheing something if invalid dom nesting 🤷 hopefully this helps someone else later.
Feb 11, 2022, 7:35 PM
Thanks for walking us through how you found a solution!
Feb 14, 2022, 5:36 PM

