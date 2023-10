Hello, I am very New to Sanity.io , just started using it this morning. Set up a studio to refactor my Portfolio project that was using JSON data until now, but ready to move to a CMS now. Set up some schemas to start refactoring. Using Next.js on the frontend, and fetching GraphQL for static props. Using block-content-to-react for rendering.Having an issue on rendering the paragraphs on the front-end. Spaces are replaced with , stretching out my layout. JSON data seems to be coming in fine. To be honest, I don`t even know where to start looking for this issue.