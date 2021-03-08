Thank you Geoff! I set up the document and objects for Sanity studio, then manually typed in all the fields. Most of my existing stuff is placeholder or need rewriting, will be doing the whole thing manually.



Tried fetching with fetch API and Axios, they both deliver, but ending up with the same result.



In the meantime, I refactored using react-portable-text. Works nicely, much cleaner, but the non-breaking spaces are still there instead of spaces.

