Issue with retrieving data from an array in a document in Sanity.io
pls urgent assistant needed thanks🙏
Hi Victor, could you try publishing your document to see if that gives you data? You may not be able to read unpublished data if you're using an unauthenticated client.
If that's not the issue, could you share the relevant query?
If that's not the issue, could you share the relevant query?
ok thanks
am getting the other items except the images array that is showing empty object
export default { name: "home",
title: "Home",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "banner",
title: "Banner ",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "title",
title: "Banner Title",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "description",
title: "Banner Description",
type: "string",
},
{
name: "images",
title: "Images",
type: "array",
of: [
{
name: "image",
type: "image",
},
],
},
{
name: "weddingDate",
title: "Wedding Date",
type: "date",
options: {
dateFormat: "YYYY-MM-DD",
calendarTodayLabel: "Today",
},
},
],
};
useEffect(() => { sanityClient
.fetch(
.then((data) => setSlide(data))
.catch(console.error);
}, []);
Hi Victor. Since
imagesis an array, could you try appending
[]in your query?
`*[_type == "home"]{ title, weddingDate, description, images[]{ asset->{ // ... `
thanks very much... you made my day❤️
i dont know why am having this error
Error: Objects are not valid as a React child (found: object with keys {_key, _type, children, markDefs, style}). If you meant to render a collection of children, use an array instead.
useEffect(() => { sanityClient
.fetch(
.then((data) => setSlide(data))
.catch(console.error);
}, []);
