Issue with running "sanity start" command in a project context

rm -rf node_modules/ npm install

:3614:

:1986:

I don't remember the error and I restarted the program so it's not in my history.I just removed node modules viathan reinstalled it.I than ran sanity install and I still get the issue.Error: Command "start" is not available outside of a Sanity project context.Run the command again within a Sanity project directory, where "@sanity/core"is installed as a dependency.at _.runCommand (C:/nvm/v16.13.2/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js1340) at t.exports (C:/nvm/v16.13.2/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js2422)