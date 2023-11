Hey y’all! The Sanity AI Assist is acting up for us. It works on some things but I generally cannot get it to work even with the simplest instructions. I tried troubleshooting it by enabling “Pause on caught exceptions” and “Pause on uncaught exceptions” in devtools; but no exceptions are being raised.



I tried upgrading to the latest version of every Sanity package we use (including AI Assist), but it does not make a difference.



It started happening this morning. Any thoughts on how I can troubleshoot this further for you guys?



Attaching a screenshot where I made a super simple instruction for one field, which doesn’t work (and I tried many different content types9