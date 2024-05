import {vercelStegaCleanAll} from "@sanity/client/stega" function showDocument(document: SanityDocument, currentMarket: string) { return vercelStegaCleanAll(document.market) === currentMarket }

This is STEGA. Its the path to where the the data lives in sanity. This is used for the presentation edit/providing links back to the studio. https://www.sanity.io/docs/stega#fad3406bd530 You can remove it with