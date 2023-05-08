Skip to content
Issue with Sanity/Vision plugin and error message

3 replies
Last updated: May 8, 2023
Im having some issues with the sanity/vision plugin. Today it started showing me this error message, I have used it for a long time before today without problems. Im currently using version 
3.8.2
of the plugin, I also tried with the newest version 
3.9.1
with no luck.
The plugin is configured like this:

definePlugin({
  plugins: [
    // Plugin for testing GROQ queries
    visionTool(),
  ],
})
Apr 27, 2023, 9:07 AM
Can you share your 
sanity.config
?
Apr 27, 2023, 6:54 PM
export const defaultDocumentNode = (S, { schemaType }) =&gt; {
  console.log(schemaType, 'index.js')
  if (
    [
      'accommodation',
      'travelArticle',
      'attraction',
      'campaign',
      'themePage',
      'themeCollectionPage',
      'countryStartPage',
      'bundle',
      'cruise',
      'shoppingCampaign',
      'ship',
      'shipShop',
      'shipEvent',
      'shipService',
      'shipArticle',
      'restaurant',
    ].includes(schemaType)
  ) {
    return S.document().views([
      S.view.form().icon(MdEdit),
      S.view.component(SeoPreview).icon(MdRemoveRedEye).title('SEO Preview'),
      S.view
        .component(Iframe)
        .options({
          url: (doc) =&gt; {
            return resolvePreviewUrl(doc, getCurrentLanguage(doc))
          },
        })
        .icon(MdRemoveRedEye)
        .title('Web preview'),
    ])
  }
  return S.document().views([S.view.form()])
}

const sharedConfig = definePlugin({
  plugins: [
    dashboardTool({
      widgets: [
        projectInfoWidget({
          layout: {
            width: 'large',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          showCreateButton: true,
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          showCreateButton: true,
          title: 'Last Edited',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Accommodations',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['accommodation'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Attractions',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['attraction'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Travle Articles',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['travelArticle'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Campaigns',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['campaign'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Theme Pages',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['themePage'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Bundles',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['bundle'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),
        documentListWidget({
          title: 'Cruise',
          order: '_updatedAt desc',
          types: ['cruise'],
          layout: {
            width: 'auto',
          },
        }),

        sanityTutorialsWidget(),
      ],
    }),
    // DeskTool plugin is used to define the structure of Sanity Studio
    // <https://www.sanity.io/docs/desk-tool-api>
    deskTool({
      structure: (S) =&gt;
        S.list()
          .title('<http://website.com|website.com>')
          .items([
            accommodation(S),
            attraction(S),
            bundle(S),
            cruise(S),
            travelArticle(S),
            travelUniverse(S),
            S.divider(S),
            globals(S),
            bookingItems(S),
            onBoard(S),
            fnb(S),
            shopping(S),
            ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes),
          ]),
      defaultDocumentNode,
    }),

    // Plugin for Filtering by language
    // <https://www.sanity.io/plugins/language-filter>
    languageFilter({
      supportedLanguages: supportedLanguages,
    }),
    // Plugin for testing GROQ queries
    visionTool(),
  ],
  tools: (prev, context) =&gt; {
    const isAdmin = context.currentUser.roles.find(({ name }) =&gt; name === 'administrator')
    if (isAdmin) {
      return prev
    }
    return prev.filter((tool) =&gt; tool.name !== 'vision')
  },
  schema: {
    types: schemas,
  },
  document: {
    newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) =&gt; {
      if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
        return prev.filter((templateItem) =&gt; templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
      }
      return prev
    },
    actions: (prev, { schemaType }) =&gt; {
      if (schemaType === 'settings') {
        return prev.filter(({ action }) =&gt; !['unpublish', 'delete', 'duplicate'].includes(action))
      }
      return prev
    },
    // Adds the "Open Preview" option
    // Return a URL to use in preview
    productionUrl: (prev, context) =&gt; {
      return productionUrl(context.document)
    },
  },
  studio: {
    components: {
      logo: Logo,
    },
  },
})

// This is where we define routes, using different datasets on each of them
export default defineConfig([
  {
    name: 'default',
    title: 'Production',
    subtitle: 'Production Dataset',
    projectId: 'xxxx',
    dataset: 'production',
    plugins: [sharedConfig()],
    basePath: '/prod',
  },
  {
    name: 'staging',
    title: 'Stage',
    subtitle: 'Staging Dataset',
    projectId: 'xxxx',
    dataset: 'stage',
    plugins: [sharedConfig()],
    basePath: '/stage',
  },
])
Apr 28, 2023, 10:44 AM
I resolved the issue by deleting the sanity/vision objects in localstorage. Im not sure how this happened, if its a plugin error or a user error (I can at least not remember going in to localstorage and changing the sanity/vision details)
May 8, 2023, 1:19 PM

