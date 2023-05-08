Issue with Sanity/Vision plugin and error message

export const defaultDocumentNode = (S, { schemaType }) => { console.log(schemaType, 'index.js') if ( [ 'accommodation', 'travelArticle', 'attraction', 'campaign', 'themePage', 'themeCollectionPage', 'countryStartPage', 'bundle', 'cruise', 'shoppingCampaign', 'ship', 'shipShop', 'shipEvent', 'shipService', 'shipArticle', 'restaurant', ].includes(schemaType) ) { return S.document().views([ S.view.form().icon(MdEdit), S.view.component(SeoPreview).icon(MdRemoveRedEye).title('SEO Preview'), S.view .component(Iframe) .options({ url: (doc) => { return resolvePreviewUrl(doc, getCurrentLanguage(doc)) }, }) .icon(MdRemoveRedEye) .title('Web preview'), ]) } return S.document().views([S.view.form()]) } const sharedConfig = definePlugin({ plugins: [ dashboardTool({ widgets: [ projectInfoWidget({ layout: { width: 'large', }, }), documentListWidget({ showCreateButton: true, }), documentListWidget({ showCreateButton: true, title: 'Last Edited', order: '_updatedAt desc', }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Accommodations', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['accommodation'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Attractions', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['attraction'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Travle Articles', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['travelArticle'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Campaigns', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['campaign'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Theme Pages', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['themePage'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Bundles', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['bundle'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), documentListWidget({ title: 'Cruise', order: '_updatedAt desc', types: ['cruise'], layout: { width: 'auto', }, }), sanityTutorialsWidget(), ], }), // DeskTool plugin is used to define the structure of Sanity Studio // <https://www.sanity.io/docs/desk-tool-api> deskTool({ structure: (S) => S.list() .title('<http://website.com|website.com>') .items([ accommodation(S), attraction(S), bundle(S), cruise(S), travelArticle(S), travelUniverse(S), S.divider(S), globals(S), bookingItems(S), onBoard(S), fnb(S), shopping(S), ...S.documentTypeListItems().filter(hiddenDocTypes), ]), defaultDocumentNode, }), // Plugin for Filtering by language // <https://www.sanity.io/plugins/language-filter> languageFilter({ supportedLanguages: supportedLanguages, }), // Plugin for testing GROQ queries visionTool(), ], tools: (prev, context) => { const isAdmin = context.currentUser.roles.find(({ name }) => name === 'administrator') if (isAdmin) { return prev } return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision') }, schema: { types: schemas, }, document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings') } return prev }, actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => { if (schemaType === 'settings') { return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete', 'duplicate'].includes(action)) } return prev }, // Adds the "Open Preview" option // Return a URL to use in preview productionUrl: (prev, context) => { return productionUrl(context.document) }, }, studio: { components: { logo: Logo, }, }, }) // This is where we define routes, using different datasets on each of them export default defineConfig([ { name: 'default', title: 'Production', subtitle: 'Production Dataset', projectId: 'xxxx', dataset: 'production', plugins: [sharedConfig()], basePath: '/prod', }, { name: 'staging', title: 'Stage', subtitle: 'Staging Dataset', projectId: 'xxxx', dataset: 'stage', plugins: [sharedConfig()], basePath: '/stage', }, ])