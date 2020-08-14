Issue with schema type "imageArray" causing deployment error.

... { title: "Other Images", name: "imageArray", type: "imageArray", }, ...

export default { name: 'imageArray', type: 'array', title: 'More Images', of: [ { type: 'image', options: { metadata: ['lqip', 'palette'] }, fields: [ { title: 'Caption', name: 'caption', type: 'string', options: { isHighlighted: true } }, { title: 'Alternative text', name: 'alt', type: 'string', options: { isHighlighted: true } }, ] }, ] }

Hi,Schema problem. I’m trying to do a ‘graphql deploy’ but get a “Encountered anonymous inline object “image” for field/type “imageArray”. I’ve already defined other fields as a global schema type, but I can’t get this image array to work.Main fileimageArray.jsCan anyone see what I’m doing wrong, please?