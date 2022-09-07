Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with sending comments to Sanity studio from deployed version

13 replies
Last updated: Sep 7, 2022
I created comment system with sanity and next js with the help from this tutorial on youtube from sanity youtbue channel.Its working perfect in localhost. But on my deployed version its not sending the comments to sanity studio. (Rest of content from sanity is being fetched).

here is comment.js from pages/api/comment.js:

export default async function comment(req, res) {
    const { name, text, email, _id } = JSON.parse(req.body)
    client.config({
        token: process.env.SANITY_API_TOKEN_COMMENT
    }).create({
        _type: 'comment',
        name,
        comment: text,
        email,
        post: { 
            _type:'reference',
            _ref: _id
        }
    })
    res.status(200)
}
Token I am using has Editor access as you can see in the image.

Here is the code for onClick event of submiting the comment:

const onSubmit = async (data) =&gt; {
      setIsSubmitting(true);
      try {
        await fetch("/api/comment", {
          method: "POST",
          body: JSON.stringify({ ...data, _id }),
        });
        setIsSubmitting(false);
        setHasSubmitted(true);
        setTimeout(()=&gt;{
          setHasSubmitted(false)
        },3000)

        if(getValues('storeData')){
          window.localStorage.setItem('name',getValues('name'))
          window.localStorage.setItem('email',getValues('email'))
        }

      
    } catch (err) {
      console.log(err);
    }
so how can I'll be able to send comments from deployed version of my website?

.
Sep 7, 2022, 10:17 AM
Where do you deploy? Vercel?
Sep 7, 2022, 12:04 PM
Yes in vercel
Sep 7, 2022, 1:05 PM
Did you define your token in Vercel environment variables settings?
Sep 7, 2022, 1:06 PM
Yes
Sep 7, 2022, 1:08 PM
Would be good to have some logs.
Sep 7, 2022, 1:10 PM
Where can I find those logs? I am new in this
Sep 7, 2022, 1:12 PM
it would be great if you helped
Sep 7, 2022, 1:22 PM
Sep 7, 2022, 1:26 PM
here are they
Sep 7, 2022, 1:32 PM
Just to comfirm comment token should have 'Editors' access right?
Sep 7, 2022, 1:36 PM
Read/write, so I guess that’s Editor yes.
Sep 7, 2022, 1:51 PM
For the logs, I meant putting some logs in your function to understand what’s happening on Vercel. So we know if the request to Sanity fails and why.
Sep 7, 2022, 1:52 PM
After rechecking my entire code I just found out that I didn't used await for async function inside /api/comment.js. And now its been working.
Thanks for help!
Sep 7, 2022, 2:40 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.