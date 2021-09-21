Issue with serializers in 11TY + Sanity integration

user M

infoText: ({ node }) => {

const { content = '' } = node.bodyInfo

_if_ (content !== undefined) {

_return_ h(

'p',

{

className:

'bg-blue-500 text-white',

},

node.bodyInfo

)

}

_return_ blocksToHtml.defaultSerializers.types.infoText(node)

},

<p class="bg-blue-500 text-white"></p>

Hi, the "cta" serializer works as intended, no problem!At this point I've tried refactoring to this (to see if the problem was that not all Posts have that block), but it also doesn't work (it builds but I don't know if it makes any sense):To be more clear, I either get no errors, or "undefined". It builds and the source code displays the...but no content