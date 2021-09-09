Skip to content
Issue with shopify-buy sdk and our multi-currency store

Last updated: Sep 9, 2021

We’re having a weird issue with shopify-buy sdk and our multi-currency store. The item price doesn’t match with the lineitems’ price: https://community.shopify.com/c/storefront-api-and-sdks/presentment-prices-don-t-match/td-p/1077596 — has anyone here had a similar issue?

Sep 8, 2021, 6:08 PM

I haven’t had that happen personally but have heard about it several times in the past. Looks like presentment prices are being deprecated so you could look into using the method, though no idea if it’ll return the right prices. https://shopify.dev/custom-storefronts/products/international-pricing

Sep 8, 2021, 11:54 PM

It’s a bit odd, we’ve got international pricing enabled and the price corrects itself when the customer is about the pay. Our only issue is that the pricing is wrong at the very first page of checking out, as in when they’re about to enter their name, address and such. This page uses the presentments price. Everything else is correct 😖

Sep 9, 2021, 2:41 AM

