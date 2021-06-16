Issue with signing into Sanity through GitHub, error persists despite trying different methods.
20 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2021
Hello! Trying out sanity for the first time and running into this error trying to use the templates
Jun 15, 2021, 8:15 PM
Hey Brendan! How far into the process of creating the portfolio did you get before the error occurred?
Jun 15, 2021, 8:18 PM
Hello Racheal! Connecting to github and netlify works, but when i sign into sanity through github, the success modal shows up, but the same sign in options persist and the create project button is still disabled
Jun 15, 2021, 8:21 PM
Hmmm, was Github your original method for creating your Sanity account?
Jun 15, 2021, 8:22 PM
yes, but i'll try creating an email/pw login to see if that works though
Jun 15, 2021, 8:23 PM
That shouldn’t be necessary! Can you sign into other areas of the platform (like manage.sanity.io ) using Github?
Jun 15, 2021, 8:24 PM
Yes! signing in there through github and my newly made email/pw works, still got the same error using email/pw on the template page though
Jun 15, 2021, 8:26 PM
I just was able to successfully run through the template creation process, so it doesn’t seem like a site issue. What if you do a hard refresh of the template page?
Jun 15, 2021, 8:26 PM
hard refresh, clearing local/session storage, and clearing cookies and i get the same error, also just tried in incognito browser and same error
Jun 15, 2021, 8:30 PM
Jun 15, 2021, 8:35 PM
error messages in console I just checked
Jun 15, 2021, 8:35 PM
It’s definitely strange that you can connect to github for the repo bit but get a 403 when signing into your Sanity account. I’ll ping the Sanity team and see if they have any ideas.
Jun 15, 2021, 8:46 PM
Thanks for checking into this, Racheal!
Jun 15, 2021, 8:46 PM
Oh and just to check, are all of the templates giving you issues or is it just this one?
Jun 15, 2021, 8:46 PM
all the templates are
Jun 15, 2021, 8:47 PM
I've joined the channel just to post this. I'm having the same issue. All templates.
Requests to GitHub are failing because of rate limitting (I've tried with a VPN just to see if it was my IP but same thing)
Jun 16, 2021, 9:05 AM
It's working now for me.
Jun 16, 2021, 11:18 AM
Hey
user Qjust got confirmation from the team that this should be working for you now! Let me know if you’re still having trouble.
Jun 16, 2021, 4:12 PM
Thank you!
Jun 16, 2021, 4:42 PM
