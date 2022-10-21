Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issue with split pane right button after adding iframe preview plugin

10 replies
Last updated: Oct 21, 2022
I’m getting a split pane right button in the editor after adding the iframe preview plugin, which is giving this error when clicked. If I remove the iframe preview code the button goes away. I’d prefer to remove the button again with iframe preview active, but not sure how.
Oct 17, 2022, 1:11 PM
Relevant code. If I remove 
.child
the button is gone. Not sure why it appears from adding the iframe preview
Oct 17, 2022, 1:12 PM
well of course because the child has a button defined in the 
reload: { button: true,…}

The error might be occurring in your 
productionUrl
or the 
Iframe
component.Or did you not intend to add the 
preview
in the 
pane
as a 
view
to every 
page
doc?
Oct 17, 2022, 7:30 PM
you can also remove the button by setting 
bottom: false,
Oct 17, 2022, 7:31 PM
Hi, I think we are talking about different buttons here. I’ll add a screenshot for the one I mean. The “Split pane right” button appears after adding the child with the iframe preview. The button you see in the config is the reload button shown on the line below, setting that to false does not remove the “Split pane right”.
Oct 17, 2022, 8:07 PM
When pressing the split pane right I get the error posted initially. When removing the whole child part the split pane right is not there.
I don’t really know what the split pane right button is supposed to do, I don’t really need it. But as long as its there people will press it and report an issue that its not working
Oct 17, 2022, 8:10 PM
ah okay, I did not think of that button at all! This is why we have screenshots I guess 😁I will ask the team who works on that part of sanity if it is possible
Oct 17, 2022, 8:16 PM
Thanks 😄
Oct 18, 2022, 12:38 PM
A couple of thoughts here! You don't need to specify your child on an 
S.documentList()
. It'll automatically generate those for you. However, if you do want to use that method, here's an example you can tweak:
S.documentList()
          .title('Pages')
          .filter('_type == "category"')
          .child(id =&gt;
            S.document()
              .documentId(id)
              .schemaType('category')
.views([S.view.form(), //other views])
          )
Another way would be to leave off the `child function entirely and use a 
getDefaultDocumentNode
function to handle your views.
export const getDefaultDocumentNode = () =&gt; S.document().views([
    S.view.form(),
    //insert custom view here
  ]);
};
export default S.list()
  .title('Example')
  .items([
    S.listItem()
      .title('Pages')
      .child(
        S.documentList()
          .title('Pages')
          .filter('_type == "category"')
  ])
Oct 20, 2022, 6:40 PM
user M
brilliant, problem solved! thank you!
Oct 21, 2022, 7:06 AM
You're welcome!
Oct 21, 2022, 3:45 PM

Categorized in

