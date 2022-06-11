Issue with structure-builder module in Sanity.io project

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
|Gatsby GraphQL Error - Cannot query field “allProject” on type “Query”
|May 10, 2020
|Stack Trace: TypeError: Cannot Read Properties of Undefined (Reading 'Name')
|Apr 14, 2022
|The Best Directory Structure to Use for Next.js and Sanity Projects
|Jun 14, 2021
|Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure
|Apr 14, 2022
|When Should the `.documentId` Parameter be Added to the Desk Structure Schema?
|Apr 13, 2022
|Can Multiple Datasets Have Different Schemas?
|Jun 27, 2022
|How to add Custom Input Fields onto Product Pages to allow Product Customization by Customers
|Jul 7, 2022
|Hosting Sanity + Next.js Project on Vercel - Monorepo or One Project?
|Feb 23, 2021
|Filename and File Structure for Importing data from External Source
|Oct 2, 2020
|Building a Tree of Pages - Is there a Way to Show the List of Children Nodes and Edit View?
|Apr 22, 2022
