Hi, a client uploaded some files for a pressroom section, but some files are stuck in upload state. i cant delete them because in “Media” they have references, when i try to access them via schema i get an “Error: undefined is not an object (evaluating ‘uploadState.file.name’)“. the weird thing is: when i download the file from the frontend it works like a charm.

anybody knows how i could access uploadState? or force delete media? appreciate

🙂