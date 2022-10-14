Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with Tags plugin installation and usage in Sanity.io Studio

7 replies
Last updated: Oct 14, 2022
I’m using the Tags plugin and having issues when trying to install and run the studio. Wondering if anyone else is having this issue or understands how to utilize an appropriate loader. Thanks!

Error in ./node_modules/@floating-ui/dom/dist/floating-ui.dom.esm.js

Module parse failed: Unexpected token (306:11)
You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type.
Oct 13, 2022, 3:31 PM
Hey
user B
! What method did you use for installing the plugin? Can you share examples of where you're using it in your code?
Oct 13, 2022, 5:56 PM
Hi
user M
thanks! I used the docs for install (so “sanity install tags” within the studio) and then I’m using the tag within a document schema which I then query. I suspect it has to do with the npm install but I’ve gone through and still can’t quite track the culprit. I do know that when I remove the plugin everything is working fine though so I suppose it might be that floating-ui dependency?

project.js document schema

import { ComponentIcon } from '@sanity/icons'
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'

const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-03-25' })

import {
  orderRankField,
  orderRankOrdering,
} from '@sanity/orderable-document-list';

import { getIcon } from './project-filter'

export default {
  name: 'project',
  title: 'Project',
  type: 'document',
  icon: ComponentIcon,
  orderings: [orderRankOrdering],
  groups: [
    {
      name: 'gallery',
      title: 'Gallery'
    },
    {
      name: 'seo',
      title: 'SEO'
    }
  ],
  fields: [
    orderRankField({ type: 'project' }),
    // Title
    {
      name: 'title',
      title: 'Title',
      type: 'string',
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required()
    },
    // Slug
    {
      name: 'slug',
      type: 'slug',
      options: {
        source: async doc =&gt; {
          if (!doc.client) {
            return doc.title;
          }
          const clientTitle = await client.fetch(`*[_id == "${doc.client._ref}"][0].title`)
          return `${clientTitle}-${doc.title}`;
        }
      }
    },
    // Year
    {
      name: 'year',
      title: 'Year',
      type: 'date',
      options: {
        dateFormat: 'YYYY',
        calendarTodayLabel: 'Today'
      }
    },
    // Project Type
    {
      title: 'Project Type',
      name: 'projectType',
      type: 'string',
      options: {
        layout: 'radio',
        list: [
          { title: 'Client', value: 'client' },
          { title: 'Personal', value: 'personal' },
        ]
      }
    },
    {
      name: 'client',
      type: 'reference',
      title: 'Client',
      to: [{type: 'client' }],
      hidden: ({document}) =&gt; document?.projectType != 'client'
    },
    // Tags
    {
      name: 'myTags',
      title: 'Tags',
      type: 'tags',
      options: {
        includeFromRelated: 'myTags'
      }
    },
    // Gallery
    {
      name: 'gallery',
      title: 'Gallery',
      type: 'gallery',
      group: 'gallery'
    },
    // SEO
    {
      title: 'SEO / Share Settings',
      name: 'seo',
      type: 'seo',
      group: 'seo'
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      seoImage: 'seo.image',
      images: 'gallery.images',
      image: 'gallery.images.0',
      title: 'title',
      client: 'client.title',
      year: 'year'
    },
    prepare(selection) {
      const { seoImage, title, client, images, image, year } = selection

      return {
        media: image,
        title: title,
        subtitle: `${client ? client : ''}`
      }
    }
  }
}
Oct 13, 2022, 6:34 PM
I resolved with this: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2092#issuecomment-1017433178 Not sure if that’s the best thing to do, but it worked.
Oct 13, 2022, 7:12 PM
Glad you got it sorted out!
Oct 13, 2022, 9:16 PM
got bit by this today,
user B
should we open an issue on the plugin author repo?
workaround didn’t work for me
Oct 14, 2022, 3:07 AM
user D
Hi! Was your issue with the Tag plugin specifically as well?
Oct 14, 2022, 9:47 AM
Hi 🙂 Indeed it was
I wasn’t successful in using the workaround so I just removed the plugin. It’s a shame bc I really quite liked it but oh well
Oct 14, 2022, 11:52 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.