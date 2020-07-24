Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with undefined mainImage in Nuxt app's Sanity Studio

5 replies
Last updated: Jul 24, 2020
Good morning!any idea why I'm getting this ?
here on a Nuxt App. Images are rendered fine in the frontend. Yet opening the studio at

http://localhost:3333/  I have:
Uncaught error

mainImage is not defined

Stack:

ReferenceError: 
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:2658:18>)
    at __webpack_require__ (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30>)
    at fn (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20>)
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:152321:38>)
    at __webpack_require__ (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30>)
    at fn (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20>)
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:152294:49>)
    at __webpack_require__ (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:713:30>)
    at fn (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:118:20>)
    at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (<http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:152212:26>)

(Your browsers Developer Tools may contain more info)

☺️however "mainImage" is defined in schemas, so that it renders in the frontend. Yet there is this issue in the studio.
any idea?
thanks!
Jul 24, 2020, 7:27 AM
Hi Deborah! Could it be that you have an incomplete schema file anywhere? Feel free to share your schema folder (zip) in DM if you prefer 🙂
Jul 24, 2020, 10:35 AM
Hi
user M
thank you! maybe easier to look at the github repo: https://github.com/purplegreen/adada--Nuxt-Sanitity-io/blob/master/mystudio/schemas/post.js
Jul 24, 2020, 10:57 AM
However the problem is occurring -I have the impression- after importing GSAP in Nuxt.Js... which is problematic. So if the Schemas are fine, the problem may lay there. Thank you for looking into it
Jul 24, 2020, 11:02 AM
On this line (L19) you’re including 
mainImage
in your schema: https://github.com/purplegreen/adada--Nuxt-Sanitity-io/blob/master/mystudio/schemas/schema.js#L19 . However, it’s not actually imported at the top, unlike for example 
import blockContent from "./blockContent";
. Also, there’s no 
mainImage.js
file in your 
schemas
folder in this case. Creating the schema file and importing it should resolve the error 🙂
Jul 24, 2020, 11:06 AM
user M
Thank you very much Peter! 🌈
Jul 24, 2020, 11:11 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.