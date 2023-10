npm ERR! engine Unsupported engine npm ERR! engine Not compatible with your version of node/npm: sanity-gridsome@1.0.5 npm ERR! notsup Not compatible with your version of node/npm: sanity-gridsome@1.0.5 npm ERR! notsup Required: {"npm":"^6.10.0","node":"^14.1.0"} npm ERR! notsup Actual: {"npm":"8.1.0","node":"v14.18.1"}

Hey everyone! I am starting a new sanity project with gridsome and am running into the following terminal error:I have used Sanity and Gridsome a lot in the past together, but I did notice there was a recent update to the template/soure-plugin a couple months ago so maybe this might be connected? Perhaps I am just doing something wrong as well.. I have the latest stable versions of npm and node downloaded. All I did was create a sanity template through the installer on Sanity.io and then did a npm install in the root folder after cloning the repo locally.Seems to be an issue with Lerna as the web/studio folders both work after an npm install.