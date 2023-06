The schema describes the structure of a reusable document form for the Studio, not a single document. You can create many documents using a one schema. It can be confusing when first encountering it, I know. This bit of the docs goes through some key aspects of this. As I mentioned previously, you can make it so that you can’t create more than one document using a schema by converting it into a singleton (or single edit page) , but that requires you to mess around with your Studio’s structure and add some experimental actions to your document.