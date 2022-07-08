Issue with updating Studio and running it after the update.

"resolutions": { "@math.gl/web-mercator": "3.5.7", "mjolnir.js": "2.6.0" }

Okay, looks like recent updates to two packages are using spread syntax and the v2 Studio can’t handle them. There may be a better way, but this option seems to work for me:1. Delete node_modules and your yarn.lock file.2. Add the following to package.json then reinstall: