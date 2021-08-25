Issue with upgrading Sanity versions causing errors, resolved by deleting node_modules folder.
Last updated: Aug 25, 2021
J
Has anyone run into this? It seems every time I upgrade Sanity versions I can't start/build/deploy anymore until I delete the entire node_modules folder. I get errors around "options.customize should be string":
Failed to compile. Error in ./schemas/schema.ts (part:@sanity/base/schema) Module build failed: ValidationError: [object Object] Invalid Options options.customize should be string at Generator.next (<anonymous>) at new Promise (<anonymous>) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/util/getNewDocumentModalActions.js 8:37-72 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/DefaultLayout.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/Root.js (part:@sanity/base/root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js @ multi ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js Error in ./parts/resolveProductionUrl.ts (part:@sanity/production-preview/resolve-production-url) Module build failed: ValidationError: [object Object] Invalid Options options.customize should be string at Generator.next (<anonymous>) at new Promise (<anonymous>) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/production-preview/lib/resolveProductionUrl.js (part:@sanity/transitional/production-preview/resolve-production-url 13:51-116) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/panes/documentPane/usePreviewUrl.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/panes/documentPane/documentPane.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/panes/documentPane/documentPaneProvider.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/panes/documentPane/index.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/panes/DeskToolPane.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/panes/index.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/tool/DeskToolPanes.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/tool/DeskTool.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/desk-tool/lib/tool/index.js @ ./node_modules/sanity-plugin-vercel-deploy/dist (all:part:@sanity/base/tool) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/router.js @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/Root.js (part:@sanity/base/root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root) @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js @ multi ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
Aug 12, 2021, 11:51 PM
R
Hey User! This can happen when upgrading for a few reasons, but I believe it’s usually because of mismatching or duplicate dependencies. Cleaning your node modules with
rm -rf node_modules && npm iresolves it. I’ll see if I can get a clearer answer on why it happens, though!
Aug 13, 2021, 4:32 PM
J
Hey thanks, good to have some confirmation so I don't feel crazy 😄 But yeah that's been the solution so far. I have found it pretty consistently happens every time I upgrade though, so I thought I'd report it in case it's something that can be mitigated with future changes to that upgrade process within Sanity CLI
Aug 13, 2021, 4:38 PM
J
I got the exact same thing, thanks for reporting on here
Aug 25, 2021, 8:44 PM
