Issue with useFormValue hook in a custom document action

import { useState, useEffect } from 'react' import { useDataset, useDocumentOperation, useFormValue } from 'sanity' import { toHTML } from '@portabletext/to-html' export function SetAndPublishAction(props: any) { const { patch, publish } = useDocumentOperation(props.id, props.type) const [isPublishing, setIsPublishing] = useState(false) const documentData = useFormValue([props.id, "country"]) const dataset = useDataset() useEffect(() => { // if the isPublishing state was set to true and the draft has changed // to become `null` the document has been published if (isPublishing && !props.draft) { setIsPublishing(false) } }, [props.draft]) return { disabled: publish.disabled, label: isPublishing ? 'Publishing' : 'Publish & Update', onHandle: () => { // This will update the button text setIsPublishing(true) // Set publishedAt to current date and time patch.execute([{ set: { name: "hello world" } }]) console.log("logging test here: ,", dataset) // Perform the publish publish.execute() // Signal that the action is completed props.onComplete() }, } }