Issue with useFormValue hook in a custom document action
5 replies
Last updated: Sep 25, 2023
hello,Im trying to use useFormValue in a custom document action. But no matter what path i put in the hook i get:
Here is the code im using:
Any help would be much apreciated.
What am I missing here?
Error: FormBuilder: missing context value at useFormBuilder (useFormBuilder.ts:13:11) at useFormValue (useFormValue.ts:29:19) at SetAndPublishAction (SetAndPublishAction.ts:9:26) at HookStateContainer2 (HookStateContainer.ts:24:23) at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:16305:18) at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:20074:13) at beginWork (react-dom.development.js:21587:16) at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback2 (react-dom.development.js:4164:14) at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (react-dom.development.js:4213:16) at invokeGuardedCallback (react-dom.development.js:4277:31)
and this is the config:
import { useState, useEffect } from 'react' import { useDataset, useDocumentOperation, useFormValue } from 'sanity' import { toHTML } from '@portabletext/to-html' export function SetAndPublishAction(props: any) { const { patch, publish } = useDocumentOperation(props.id, props.type) const [isPublishing, setIsPublishing] = useState(false) const documentData = useFormValue([props.id, "country"]) const dataset = useDataset() useEffect(() => { // if the isPublishing state was set to true and the draft has changed // to become `null` the document has been published if (isPublishing && !props.draft) { setIsPublishing(false) } }, [props.draft]) return { disabled: publish.disabled, label: isPublishing ? 'Publishing' : 'Publish & Update', onHandle: () => { // This will update the button text setIsPublishing(true) // Set publishedAt to current date and time patch.execute([{ set: { name: "hello world" } }]) console.log("logging test here: ,", dataset) // Perform the publish publish.execute() // Signal that the action is completed props.onComplete() }, } }
export default defineConfig({ name: 'default', title: 'escape-cms', projectId: '*****', dataset: 'production', plugins: [deskTool( { structure: myStructure, defaultDocumentNode: defaultDocumentNodeResolver, } ), visionTool()], document: { actions: (prev: any) => prev.map((originalAction: any) => originalAction.action === 'publish' ? SetAndPublishAction : originalAction ), }, schema: { types: schemaTypes, }, })
Sep 22, 2023, 1:42 PM
That hook accepts a
pathso the issue is likely with the array that you’re passing to it. You may also be able to get away with not using it at all, since your document values get passed into your
props.
Sep 22, 2023, 5:23 PM
Hey, thanks for replaying. I have tries with alot of different paths, as well as just an empty array. Still have the
FormBuilder: missing context value
Sep 25, 2023, 6:26 AM
I also tried this. Which does not work either..
const documentData = useFormValue([props.type as string, "name"])
Sep 25, 2023, 7:49 AM
Spamming this alittle.. But guessing the obvious work-around here is useClient to get the data...
Sep 25, 2023, 8:39 AM
Ok now i get what your were saying.. The props holds all the values, so i really dont need to use that hook at all..
thank you this solved my problem
😃
Sep 25, 2023, 9:57 AM
