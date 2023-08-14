Skip to content
Issue with using Sanity and encountering consistent errors.

4 replies
Last updated: Aug 14, 2023
Hello
Hope you're all doing well. I wanted to reach out because I've been giving "Sanity" a shot for the first time today, but unfortunately, I've been encountering some issues. I've attached a photo that shows the error I've been consistently getting throughout the day.
I've even attempted using one of the working demos provided on the website, thinking it might be an isolated case, but to my surprise, I encountered the same problem.
I'm really excited about using "Sanity" and its potential, so I'm hoping we can figure out what might be causing this hiccup. If anyone has any insights or suggestions, I'm all ears and would greatly appreciate the assistance.
Aug 11, 2023, 9:59 PM
Hi Roy, have you had a chance to look at this discussion to see if any of the scenarios that are causing this issue is applicable to you?
Aug 14, 2023, 9:35 AM
I discovered that neither the VPN nor Firewall was causing the problem for me. Instead, I resolved the issue by disabling the Web Protection features in Avira Antivirus and following this guide: https://youtu.be/TI95846k1h8 . While I did both steps simultaneously, I suspect that the Web Protection feature in Avira Antivirus was likely the culprit, as many similar issues seem to be related to antivirus software.
Aug 14, 2023, 9:49 AM
Thanks for sharing your findings with the community 👍
Aug 14, 2023, 9:51 AM
No problem, loving sanity as a first time user 🔥
Aug 14, 2023, 9:52 AM

