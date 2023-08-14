Issue with using Sanity and encountering consistent errors.

Hello

Hope you're all doing well. I wanted to reach out because I've been giving "Sanity" a shot for the first time today, but unfortunately, I've been encountering some issues. I've attached a photo that shows the error I've been consistently getting throughout the day.

I've even attempted using one of the working demos provided on the website, thinking it might be an isolated case, but to my surprise, I encountered the same problem.

I'm really excited about using "Sanity" and its potential, so I'm hoping we can figure out what might be causing this hiccup. If anyone has any insights or suggestions, I'm all ears and would greatly appreciate the assistance.

