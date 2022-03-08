export default createSchema({ name: 'default', types: schemaTypes.concat([ // -- ELEMENTS title, // -- DOCUMENTS page, ]), })

{ "idStructure": "delimiter", "referenceBehavior": "strong", "languages": [ {"id": "en", "title": "English"}, {"id": "fr", "title": "French"}, {"id": "es", "title": "Spanish"} ], "withTranslationsMaintenance": false, "fieldNames": { "lang": "i18n_lang", "references": "i18n_refs", "baseReference": "i18n_base" } }

export default { type: 'document', name: 'page', title: 'Page', i18n: true, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'title', }, //========================== //======== I18 requirements //========================== { name: 'i18n_lang', type: 'string', hidden: true, }, { name: 'i18n_base', type: 'reference', hidden: true, to: [ { type: 'page' }, ], }, { name: 'i18n_refs', type: 'array', hidden: true, of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'page' }], }, ], }, ],

query AllPages { allCountries: allPage { _type _id i18n_lang title { title } } spanishOnly: allPage(where: { i18n_lang: { eq: "es" } }) { _type _id i18n_lang title { title } } }

{ "data": { "allCountries": [ { "_type": "page", "_id": "10fad58e-6eab-46f3-b704-341cf9f0dc9a", "i18n_lang": "en", "title": { "title": "Homepage" } }, { "_type": "page", "_id": "10fad58e-6eab-46f3-b704-341cf9f0dc9a__i18n_es", "i18n_lang": "es", "title": { "title": "Casa" } }, { "_type": "page", "_id": "10fad58e-6eab-46f3-b704-341cf9f0dc9a__i18n_fr", "i18n_lang": "fr", "title": { "title": "Accueil" } } ], "spanishOnly": [ { "_type": "page", "_id": "10fad58e-6eab-46f3-b704-341cf9f0dc9a__i18n_es", "i18n_lang": "es", "title": { "title": "Casa" } } ] } }

Good morning (Removed Name), I hope you’re well, I am coming back to you as I’d like to ensure the following is correct, it seems to work so also want to share:=> i18 has been removed from here, and fieldnames added in the config (config/@sanity/document-internationalization.json)=> i18n_base is not an array of reference: the base being the default, I suppose it only should receive one hence the direct ref. without an array:4/ Once deployed I can query all and by country with expected results:=>