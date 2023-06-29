Skip to content
Introducing Perspectives and Updates to Previews
Issue with using the sanity client to patch plain text into a portable text field causing errors in the studio.

7 replies
Last updated: Jun 29, 2023
Using the sanity client to patch plain text into a portable text field, but I am encountering some errors in the studio after the patch is committed. The studio crashes but the changes are actually saved to the field, and everything seems fine after refreshing the page.
Jun 29, 2023, 9:51 PM
Here is the function I am using to convert plain text to portable text:
export function buildPortableTextField(plainText) {
  if (!plainText || plainText.length === 0) {
    return undefined;
  }

  return plainText.split('\n').map(text =&gt; ({
    style: 'normal',
    _type: 'block',
    children: [
      {
        _type: 'span',
        marks: [],
        text,
      },
    ],
    markDefs: [],
  }));
}
Jun 29, 2023, 9:52 PM
And here are the errors I'm getting:
Jun 29, 2023, 9:54 PM
Hi
user A
. Given the errors you’re seeing I’m not yet sure if it’s the cause, but I see there are no `_key`s being added. When you refresh the Studio and inspect the JSON, do you see 
_key
values on the objects of 
_type: 'block'
and 
_type: 'span'
?
Jun 29, 2023, 10:03 PM
user A
Thanks for the reply. Yes I do see 
_key
added to block and span. Here is the result after the patch:
  "venueNotes": [
    {
      "_key": "BRtXrh1tOMb9vrrsTlm25B",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "BRtXrh1tOMb9vrrsTlm2Ap",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [],
          "text": "Note line 1"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    {
      "_key": "BRtXrh1tOMb9vrrsTlm2GT",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "BRtXrh1tOMb9vrrsTlm2M7",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [],
          "text": "Note line 2"
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    }
  ],
Jun 29, 2023, 10:13 PM
Question about keys got me wondering... I just added this into the function that builds out the array: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/tree/next/packages/%40sanity/block-tools#normalizeblockblock-options and that seems to fix it. So perhaps the keys are required for the transaction to work, even though they eventually get added automatically?
Jun 29, 2023, 10:50 PM
So perhaps the keys are required for the transaction to work, even though they eventually get added automatically?
Yes, I think this is exactly right.
Jun 29, 2023, 10:57 PM
Good to know. Thanks!
Jun 29, 2023, 10:57 PM

