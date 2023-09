{ name: 'types', title: 'Product type', description: 'You can select multiple types for compound products.', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember({ type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'productType'}], options: {disableNew: true}, }), ], validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().unique().error('Cannot add same product type twice'), },

Is it possible to make a document invalid if an array of references contains an empty reference? This is my field definition:Unfortunately the validation is not working as I expect. The user can still click on "Add item" in the array, leave the reference input untouched and publish the document…