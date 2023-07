_type == "someType" && delta::changedAny(someField)

Webhooks and delta-functionsI'm trying to write a webhook that fires whenever a field in a document gets new information. In my mind, that should happen when a document is created, the field in question is updated, and when the document is deleted.However, when I set the "filter" field of my webhook to look like this:(and mark my webhook to run on both creation, updating and deleting)The webhook doesn't trigger on creation. I think it should. Am I doing something wrong, or is this the intended behavior?