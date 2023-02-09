Issues with deploying GraphQL after upgrading from V2 to V3 Sanity
6 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
S
Hello 👋
Since the upgrade from V2 to V3 sanity, I'm having issues running
Since the upgrade from V2 to V3 sanity, I'm having issues running
sanity graphql deploy,
I have tried searching through different similar threads, although couldn't figure out where the issue is.
production: Could not resolve source `production`: - An error occurred while resolving `tools` from production: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'PRODUCTION'
Feb 4, 2023, 12:39 AM
S
sanity.cli.js
// sanity.cli.js import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli' import * as dotenv from 'dotenv' export default defineCliConfig({ api: { projectId: 'XXXX', // replace value with your own dataset: 'dev' // replace value with your own }, graphql: [ { id: "production", workspace: "production", }, { id: "dev", workspace: "dev", }, ], })
Feb 4, 2023, 12:40 AM
S
sanity.config.js
// sanity.config.js import { defineConfig } from "sanity"; import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk' import schemas from './schemas/schema' import { table } from '@sanity/table'; import { colorInput } from "@sanity/color-input"; import deskStructure from './sidebar' import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision' import * as dotenv from 'dotenv' export default defineConfig([{ title: "XXX Dev", projectId: "XXX ", dataset: "dev", name: "dev", basePath: '/dev', plugins: [deskTool({structure: deskStructure}), visionTool(), table(), colorInput()], tools: (prev) => { // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode if (import.meta.env.DEV) { return prev } return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision') }, schema: { types: schemas, }, document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings') } return prev }, actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => { if (schemaType === 'settings') { return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action)) } return prev }, }, }, { title: "XXX Prod", projectId: "XXX", dataset: "production", name: "production", basePath: '/production', plugins: [deskTool({structure: deskStructure}), visionTool(), table(), colorInput()], tools: (prev) => { // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode if (import.meta.env.PRODUCTION) { return prev } return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision') }, schema: { types: schemas, }, document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings') } return prev }, actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => { if (schemaType === 'settings') { return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action)) } return prev }, }, }]);
Feb 4, 2023, 12:40 AM
S
Would anyone have any thoughts on this? 🙈 🙏
Feb 8, 2023, 10:28 PM
D
I don’t see anything obviously wrong, but i also don’t use the rplugin. I know they moved from
process.env👉
import.meta.envwhich you seem to be using. Maybe pop open sanity graphql and peek under the hood? Are you on the latest version?
Feb 8, 2023, 11:04 PM
R
Are you using a tag when deploying? Seems similar to what was happening here .
Feb 8, 2023, 11:10 PM
S
Thanks both. It was the
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1671819526675779
Changing
process.envand
import.meta.envThis post helped:
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1671819526675779
Changing
import.meta.env.PRODUCTIONto
import.meta.PRODUCTIONallowed me to deploy graphql. I shall have a play to get the pipelines up and running 🙂
Feb 9, 2023, 12:09 AM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.