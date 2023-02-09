Skip to content
Join Sanity + Shopify for a live conversation + demo on March 7 →
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issues with deploying GraphQL after upgrading from V2 to V3 Sanity

6 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Hello 👋
Since the upgrade from V2 to V3 sanity, I'm having issues running 
sanity graphql deploy
,

production: Could not resolve source `production`:
        - An error occurred while resolving `tools` from production: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'PRODUCTION'
I have tried searching through different similar threads, although couldn't figure out where the issue is.
Feb 4, 2023, 12:39 AM
sanity.cli.js

// sanity.cli.js
import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'
import * as dotenv from 'dotenv'

export default defineCliConfig({
  api: {
    projectId: 'XXXX', // replace value with your own
    dataset: 'dev' // replace value with your own
  },
  graphql: [
    {
      id: "production",
      workspace: "production",
    },
    {
      id: "dev",
      workspace: "dev",
    },
  ],
})

Feb 4, 2023, 12:40 AM
sanity.config.js

// sanity.config.js
import { defineConfig } from "sanity";
import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk'
import schemas from './schemas/schema'
import { table } from '@sanity/table';
import { colorInput } from "@sanity/color-input";
import deskStructure from './sidebar'
import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision'
import * as dotenv from 'dotenv'

export default defineConfig([{
  title: "XXX Dev",
  projectId: "XXX ",
  dataset: "dev",
  name: "dev",
  basePath: '/dev',
  plugins: [deskTool({structure: deskStructure}),
    visionTool(),
    table(),
    colorInput()],
    tools: (prev) =&gt; {
      // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode
      if (import.meta.env.DEV) {
        return prev
      }
      return prev.filter((tool) =&gt; tool.name !== 'vision')
},
  schema: {
    types: schemas,
  },
  document: {
    newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) =&gt; {
      if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
        return prev.filter((templateItem) =&gt; templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
      }
      return prev
    },
    actions: (prev, { schemaType }) =&gt; {
      if (schemaType === 'settings') {
        return prev.filter(({ action }) =&gt; !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action))
      }
      return prev
    },
  },
},
{
  title: "XXX Prod",
  projectId: "XXX",
  dataset: "production",
  name: "production",
  basePath: '/production',
  plugins: [deskTool({structure: deskStructure}),
    visionTool(),
    table(),
    colorInput()],
    tools: (prev) =&gt; {
      // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode
      if (import.meta.env.PRODUCTION) {
        return prev
      }
      return prev.filter((tool) =&gt; tool.name !== 'vision')
},
  schema: {
    types: schemas,
  },
  document: {
    newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) =&gt; {
      if (creationContext.type === 'global') {
        return prev.filter((templateItem) =&gt; templateItem.templateId != 'settings')
      }
      return prev
    },
    actions: (prev, { schemaType }) =&gt; {
      if (schemaType === 'settings') {
        return prev.filter(({ action }) =&gt; !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action))
      }
      return prev
    },
  },
}]);

Feb 4, 2023, 12:40 AM
Would anyone have any thoughts on this? 🙈 🙏
Feb 8, 2023, 10:28 PM
I don’t see anything obviously wrong, but i also don’t use the rplugin. I know they moved from 
process.env
👉 
import.meta.env
which you seem to be using. Maybe pop open sanity graphql and peek under the hood? Are you on the latest version?
Feb 8, 2023, 11:04 PM
Are you using a tag when deploying? Seems similar to what was happening here .
Feb 8, 2023, 11:10 PM
Thanks both. It was the 
process.env
and 
import.meta.env
This post helped:

https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1671819526675779
Changing 
import.meta.env.PRODUCTION
to 
import.meta.PRODUCTION
allowed me to deploy graphql. I shall have a play to get the pipelines up and running 🙂
Feb 9, 2023, 12:09 AM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in