Issues with deploying GraphQL after upgrading from V2 to V3 Sanity

// sanity.config.js import { defineConfig } from "sanity"; import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk' import schemas from './schemas/schema' import { table } from '@sanity/table'; import { colorInput } from "@sanity/color-input"; import deskStructure from './sidebar' import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision' import * as dotenv from 'dotenv' export default defineConfig([{ title: "XXX Dev", projectId: "XXX ", dataset: "dev", name: "dev", basePath: '/dev', plugins: [deskTool({structure: deskStructure}), visionTool(), table(), colorInput()], tools: (prev) => { // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode if (import.meta.env.DEV) { return prev } return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision') }, schema: { types: schemas, }, document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings') } return prev }, actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => { if (schemaType === 'settings') { return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action)) } return prev }, }, }, { title: "XXX Prod", projectId: "XXX", dataset: "production", name: "production", basePath: '/production', plugins: [deskTool({structure: deskStructure}), visionTool(), table(), colorInput()], tools: (prev) => { // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode if (import.meta.env.PRODUCTION) { return prev } return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision') }, schema: { types: schemas, }, document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter((templateItem) => templateItem.templateId != 'settings') } return prev }, actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => { if (schemaType === 'settings') { return prev.filter(({ action }) => !['unpublish', 'delete','duplicate'].includes(action)) } return prev }, }, }]);