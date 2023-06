Issues with importing data and image assets in Sanity CLI

production

Hi folks, I've exported a dataset () and am trying to import the resultinginto another dataset (). I'm using the Sanity CLI, v2.10.5. I'm running into some issues with importing.My documents that are typehave strong references todocuments, and mydocuments have strong references to image assets. I was able to import mydocuments by temporarily changing the references to weak ones (find + replace in my). Is there a better way to do this?I'm also stumped on how to import images. When I try to import my unmodified exported data, I get the error:. I've read the docs page that the error message mentions, but the suggested fix doesn't apply because I didn't usewhen exporting. Should I be uploading image files rather than importing image assets?