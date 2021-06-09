Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issues with importing data and image assets in Sanity CLI

4 replies
Last updated: Jun 9, 2021
Hi folks, I've exported a dataset (
production
) and am trying to import the resulting 
.ndjson
into another dataset (
development
). I'm using the Sanity CLI, v2.10.5. I'm running into some issues with importing.
My documents that are type 
route
have strong references to 
page
documents, and my 
page
documents have strong references to image assets. I was able to import my 
route
documents by temporarily changing the references to weak ones (find + replace in my 
.ndjson
). Is there a better way to do this?
I'm also stumped on how to import images. When I try to import my unmodified exported data, I get the error: 
[image ID] references a different project ID than the specified target (asset is in [production_id], importing to [development_id])
. I've read the docs page that the error message mentions, but the suggested fix doesn't apply because I didn't use 
--raw
when exporting. Should I be uploading image files rather than importing image assets?
Jun 8, 2021, 7:36 PM
I realized I had exported in a non-standard way, `curl`ing instead of using the 
sanity dataset export
. I've done the latter, and the image error I mentioned above is no longer an issue. However, now some non-existent assets are being referenced. Gonna spend some time trying to work through this.
Jun 8, 2021, 9:02 PM
Note that if you havent manually reset the 
development
dataset ( ie deleted it to make sure you import to a clean slate 😅 ) it might still contain misconfigured documents from the initial import 🤔 if you dont have anything you care about in the 
development
dataset this might be something to attempt.
Another note is that I have had some problems with importing
large datasets myself. How many documents and assets are you importing and what is the cumulative size of the dataset?
Jun 9, 2021, 7:55 AM
Note that if you havent manually reset the 
development
dataset ( ie deleted it to make sure you import to a clean slate 😅 ) it might still contain misconfigured documents from the initial import 🤔 if you dont have anything you care about in the 
development
dataset this might be something to attempt.
Another note is that I have had some problems with importing
large datasets myself. How many documents and assets are you importing and what is the cumulative size of the dataset?
Jun 9, 2021, 7:55 AM
Thanks for the suggestions! I managed to figure it out. The exported 
data.ndjson
had 
file://./images/[image_id]
but it needed to be 
file:///local/path/to/images/[image_id]
.
Jun 9, 2021, 2:39 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
I've noticed I can add a preview to an image type but it only pulls data from the settings field name in the fields[] within...Jan 27, 2021
Does anybody know how to show image caption in the BlockContent?Nov 17, 2020
Does anyone know if its possible to have PDFs within an app that be delivered through Sanity that can be secured in this...Sep 21, 2020
Can I import some utility for generate keys in same format used by sanity studio?Nov 16, 2020
I'm now trying to import an array of related objects and Sanity want's a unique _key for each entry. How can I get Sanity...Sep 11, 2020
Is it possible to connect @sanity/client to local studio when developing?Sep 9, 2020
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
How to Create a Download URL For FilesSep 5, 2020
How to Delete All Assets That Aren't Used After DevelopmentSep 27, 2021
.Env.Local File Configuration not working with Next.js ApplicationJul 9, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.