Issues with rxjs dependency conflicts after upgrading to Sanity v3.5.0

7 replies
Last updated: Mar 19, 2023
Trouble after upgrading to Sanity v3.5.0.
So I upgraded to Sanity 3.5.0 and now when running 
npm run dev
i get an error regarding portable-text-editor and rxjs saying:

✘ [ERROR] No matching export in "node_modules/rxjs/_esm5/index.js" for import "tap"

    node_modules/@sanity/portable-text-editor/lib/index.esm.js:5:16:
      5 │ import { defer, tap, switchMap, of, EMPTY, concatMap, Subject } from 'rxjs';
        ╵                 ~~~

✘ [ERROR] No matching export in "node_modules/rxjs/_esm5/index.js" for import "switchMap"

    node_modules/@sanity/portable-text-editor/lib/index.esm.js:5:21:
      5 │ import { defer, tap, switchMap, of, EMPTY, concatMap, Subject } from 'rxjs';
        ╵                      ~~~~~~~~~

✘ [ERROR] No matching export in "node_modules/rxjs/_esm5/index.js" for import "concatMap"

    node_modules/@sanity/portable-text-editor/lib/index.esm.js:5:43:
      5 │ import { defer, tap, switchMap, of, EMPTY, concatMap, Subject } from 'rxjs';
        ╵                                            ~~~~~~~~~

5:01:19 PM [vite] error while updating dependencies:
Error: Build failed with 3 errors:
node_modules/@sanity/portable-text-editor/lib/index.esm.js:5:16: ERROR: No matching export in "node_modules/rxjs/_esm5/index.js" for import "tap"
node_modules/@sanity/portable-text-editor/lib/index.esm.js:5:21: ERROR: No matching export in "node_modules/rxjs/_esm5/index.js" for import "switchMap"
node_modules/@sanity/portable-text-editor/lib/index.esm.js:5:43: ERROR: No matching export in "node_modules/rxjs/_esm5/index.js" for import "concatMap"
    at failureErrorWithLog (/Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1604:15)
    at /Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1056:28
    at runOnEndCallbacks (/Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1476:61)
    at buildResponseToResult (/Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1054:7)
    at /Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:1166:14
    at responseCallbacks.<computed> (/Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:701:9)
    at handleIncomingPacket (/Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:756:9)
    at Socket.readFromStdout (/Users/felixbridell/BLKLZY_Dev/blklzy-sanity-studio/node_modules/esbuild/lib/main.js:677:7)
    at Socket.emit (node:events:513:28)
    at addChunk (node:internal/streams/readable:324:12)
    at readableAddChunk (node:internal/streams/readable:297:9)
    at Readable.push (node:internal/streams/readable:234:10)
    at Pipe.onStreamRead (node:internal/stream_base_commons:190:23)
So I search for rxjs here on Slack and found this answer (
https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1677016448020399?thread_ts=1676530520.281159&amp;cid=C9Z7RC3V1 ) telling me to add rxjs 7.8.0 to my devDependencies.
This worked for a while. But durin deployment to Vercel I got a lot of errors regarding conflicts about different rxjs versions.


npm ERR! code ERESOLVE
npm ERR! ERESOLVE could not resolve
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! While resolving: @sanity/document-internationalization@1.0.5
npm ERR! Found: rxjs@7.8.0
npm ERR! node_modules/rxjs
npm ERR!   dev rxjs@"^7.8.0" from the root project
npm ERR!   rxjs@"^7.0.0" from @sanity/bifur-client@0.3.1
npm ERR!   node_modules/@sanity/bifur-client
npm ERR!     @sanity/bifur-client@"^0.3.1" from sanity@3.5.0
npm ERR!     node_modules/sanity
npm ERR!       sanity@"^3.5.0" from the root project
npm ERR!       1 more (@sanity/document-internationalization)
npm ERR!   8 more (@sanity/client, @sanity/portable-text-editor, ...)
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! Could not resolve dependency:
npm ERR! peer rxjs@"^6.0.0" from @sanity/document-internationalization@1.0.5
npm ERR! node_modules/@sanity/document-internationalization
npm ERR!   @sanity/document-internationalization@"^1.0.2" from the root project
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! Conflicting peer dependency: rxjs@6.6.7
npm ERR! node_modules/rxjs
npm ERR!   peer rxjs@"^6.0.0" from @sanity/document-internationalization@1.0.5
npm ERR!   node_modules/@sanity/document-internationalization
npm ERR!     @sanity/document-internationalization@"^1.0.2" from the root project
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! Fix the upstream dependency conflict, or retry
npm ERR! this command with --force, or --legacy-peer-deps
npm ERR! to accept an incorrect (and potentially broken) dependency resolution.
npm ERR! 
npm ERR! See /vercel/.npm/eresolve-report.txt for a full report.
npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:
npm ERR!     /vercel/.npm/_logs/2023-02-25T15_55_10_845Z-debug-0.log
Error: Command "npm install" exited with 1
So I deleted my node_modules folder and tried to run 
npm install
locally and got the same errors. Do I need to downgrade Sanity or does some one have a fix for this?
Feb 25, 2023, 4:16 PM
I just upgraded to 3.5 and all seems to be working on my end. I came from 3.4 prior to the upgrade. Please see screenshot.
Feb 26, 2023, 1:50 PM
what machine are you on? what node version?
Feb 26, 2023, 1:50 PM
and oh, I also want to mention that I’m on node 16 and use 
yarn
Feb 26, 2023, 1:51 PM
I tried Node 17 and now node 18.12.1Can it be that I use 
@sanity/document-internationalization@1.0.5
?
Feb 26, 2023, 3:13 PM
I’m nt so sure. did you try removing it and see how it goes?
Feb 27, 2023, 1:38 PM
Can you try installing again with the 
legacy-peer-deps
flag?
Feb 27, 2023, 8:52 PM
Using the 
legacy-peer-deps
flag seems to work. Any ideas on how to fix this for the future?
This is my package.json:


{
  "name": "sanity",
  "private": true,
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "main": "package.json",
  "license": "UNLICENSED",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "sanity dev",
    "start": "sanity start",
    "build": "sanity build",
    "deploy": "sanity deploy",
    "deploy-graphql": "sanity graphql deploy",
    "edit": "node scripts/editDocument.js"
  },
  "keywords": [
    "sanity"
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "@sanity/document-internationalization": "^1.1.0",
    "@sanity/vision": "^3.0.0",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0",
    "react-is": "^18.2.0",
    "sanity": "^3.7.0",
    "styled-components": "^5.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@sanity/cli": "^3.2.3",
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.1",
    "@types/react": "^18.0.26",
    "@types/react-dom": "^18.0.10",
    "eslint": "^8.6.0",
    "prettier": "^2.8.4",
    "sanity-codegen": "^0.9.8",
    "typescript": "^4.0.0"
  },
  "prettier": {
    "semi": false,
    "printWidth": 100,
    "bracketSpacing": false,
    "singleQuote": true
  }
}
Mar 19, 2023, 6:59 AM

