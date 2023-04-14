Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issues with using Sanity and Next.js with getServerSideProps

14 replies
Last updated: Apr 14, 2023
Using Sanity and Next.js using 
getServerSideProps
returns a clean null on 
client.fetch(...)
in built (next build &amp;&amp; next start) but works fine for dev (next). Any ideas?? (I replaced the client.fetch call with a random fetch(api endpoint) and it worked without issues in build &amp; dev).
Apr 13, 2023, 9:33 PM
How is your client configured?
Apr 13, 2023, 9:40 PM
Using a token and CORS set. Tried both the 
@sanity/client
and the 
next-sanity

const client = createClient({
  projectId: "xxxxxxxx",
  dataset: process.env.NODE_ENV === "production" ? "production" : "dev",
  apiVersion: "2022-04-14", // use current UTC date - see "specifying API version"!
  token: process.env.SANITY_SECRET, // or leave blank for unauthenticated usage
  useCdn: false, // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data
});
Apr 13, 2023, 9:47 PM
It may be that your client isn’t picking up your token. What have you named your env file?
Apr 13, 2023, 9:58 PM
It seems to be picking up as I can 
console.log
the token in the build.
Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 PM
Using the HTTP-API of sanity, I get a fetch response of 
{ ms: 3, query: '*[0]', result: null }
Apr 13, 2023, 10:22 PM
Do the documents you’re looking for exist in the production dataset?
Apr 13, 2023, 10:23 PM
I am using a get all type query, there are docs in both production and dev datasets. (see above using the HTTP URL api with 
fetch
resulted in null too
Apr 13, 2023, 10:26 PM
*[0]
is not a get all query. That’s actually just passing a 0 into your filter. If you’re trying to get all you need to pass an empty filter 
*[]
or if you’re trying to slice the first document 
*[][0]
Apr 13, 2023, 10:28 PM
OK the HTTP-API works to get the data in build (using fetch and axios), but the sanityClient doesn't using either 
next-sanity
or 
@sanity/client
Apr 13, 2023, 10:52 PM
Ok, that’s good. It means there’s at least data to query. Is there anything in the console?
Apr 13, 2023, 10:54 PM
So in 
next start
: the commented out sanityClient code returns a 200 null result from the query, but the axios returns the data, both work in 
next
(dev). Anyway to debug the sanityClient code??
Apr 13, 2023, 10:59 PM
Using 
@sanity/client": "^5.4.2",
and 
"next": "latest",
Apr 13, 2023, 11:04 PM
SOLVED: It's a dataset issue: 
process.env.NODE_ENV
nextjs assumed production because of the build.. which.. is.. logical. sighh.
Sorry
user M
you were right 3 messages above 😓
Apr 13, 2023, 11:13 PM
Ah, glad to hear you got it sorted out though! 🙂
Apr 14, 2023, 12:40 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.