Hi Stian, this is an interesting question. The use case is valid but unfortunately it’s also a limitation of our draft model. Inside the Studio, it won’t allow you to edit the original so this issue would not occur. However, as you suggest, this is not the case for external mutations.

Rather than asking editors to tiptoe around the Studio and avoid using drafts (thereby limiting their workflow), I would suggest trying to fix this on the server side instead. Nevertheless, there is a document property called



liveEdit

🙂

that disables drafts altogether if you prefer to take that route.Regarding the server patches, are these changes to fields editable by users or rather `readOnly`/`hidden` fields? You could consider checking for the existence of a draft version and, if so, patch both the draft and the non-draft document. This would go around the issue even if editors subsequently publish or discard the draft. However, it could lead to unexpected results if it changes fields that editors thought to have updated in the draft - hence the question on these fields being shielded