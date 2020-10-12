Pricing update: Free users
it seems like there are some ghost mark types creeping their way into my block content

Last updated: Oct 12, 2020

anyone have any idea how to get rid of these warnings? it seems like there are some ghost mark types creeping their way into my block content

Unknown mark type "a5a909c5150a", please specify a serializer for it in the `serializers.marks` prop
Unknown mark type "80061e4e5eb1", please specify a serializer for it in the `serializers.marks` prop
Unknown mark type "1df06a28145f", please specify a serializer for it in the `serializers.marks` prop
(looks like this warning comes from block-content-to-hyperscript here
https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-hyperscript/blob/c8c18eb3adc3ca67daba80ad822a2eb21a2f6a3c/src/serializers.js#L31 )

Sep 15, 2020, 1:45 PM

Ran into the exact same problem today! Suddenly I was getting all these warnings. To get rid of them, I had to copy paste the rich text into notepad to remove the formatting and then add it back into the CMS.

Sep 15, 2020, 4:40 PM

ohhhh wow

Sep 15, 2020, 4:40 PM

good to know

Sep 15, 2020, 4:40 PM

only way to get rid of the ghost marks

Sep 15, 2020, 4:40 PM

thank you

Sep 15, 2020, 4:40 PM

i have the exact same error but i dont know what you mean with “remove the formatting” can you elaborate maybe a bit more? that would be great

user E

Oct 11, 2020, 11:30 AM

i have the exact same error but i dont know what you mean with “remove the formatting” can you elaborate maybe a bit more?

Oct 11, 2020, 11:30 AM

when you copy rich text (from portable text, Word, etc.), the formatting is copied over. When you past into a Word document, you have the option to only keep the text. In the Studio you don’t have this option. The solution is to copy the text in a editor with formatting marks, like the notepad, and then copy in the rich text editor.

Oct 12, 2020, 10:45 AM

ah kk thanks !

Oct 12, 2020, 10:54 AM

