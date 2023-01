ah yep, I thought you might be using brave. I know some teammates use it for studio projects and hadn’t tried adjusting this for myself. Thanks for the excuse!Go settings and search for ‘cookies’. Add your studio url (in development locally it will be http://localhost:3333 . And for me, since I’m using google oauth for my account, I am allowing 3rd party cookies. Again, you will want to do this again for the new url if you deploy your studio and use this browser:This fixed it for my dev environment in brave: